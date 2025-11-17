Global Sports Pickleball Announces Landmark Broadcast Partnership With Zee 5 For The Upcoming League & Grand Slam 2025

Global Sports Pickleball (GSPB), India’s leading force in shaping the nation’s fastest-growing sport, announces a strategic broadcast partnership with Zee 5, one of India’s largest OTT platforms. Under this partnership, the Global Sports Pickleball League & Grand Slam 2025, scheduled from 16th to 23rd December 2025 at the Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai, will be streamed live across Zee 5 nationwide viewer base and broadcast on Zee Café and &flix.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone toward expanding pickleball’s reach and accessibility in India, bringing marquee events—including the Grand Slam, Pro League, and Challenger League—to millions of fans.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

• Zee 5 will serve as the exclusive live-streaming partner for the Global Sports Pickleball League & Grand Slam 2025.

• Fans across India will be able to watch all matches—across categories, courts, and formats—seamlessly via Zee5 dedicated streams.

• Zee Café and &flix will broadcast key league matches on television, expanding the tournament’s reach to a nationwide TV audience.

• Separate thumbnails for the Pro League and Challenger League will ensure a smooth, premium viewing experience and easy navigation for users.

Tournament & Broadcast Overview:

The Global Sports Pickleball League & Grand Slam 2025 will be hosted across 10 high-performance courts and will feature top players from India and around the world.

Broadcast

Official streaming Partner-

• ZEE5

Official Broadcast Partner-

• Zee Cafe

• Zee Cafe HD

• &Flix

• &Flix HD

Grand Slam:

• India’s largest and most diverse pickleball tournament, spanning age categories from U-12 to 50+

• Live-streamed exclusively on Zee 5 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

• Offering a whopping ₹5 Crore prize pool across categories and divisions

Pro League & Challenger League:

• Broadcast live every day from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Zee 5 (OTT) and Zee Café & &flix (TV)

• Pro League: 10 teams | 5 picklers each, including international and women players

• Challenger League: 10 teams | majority Indian players, spotlighting upcoming talent

• Both leagues will be showcased from centre courts to ensure a high-quality, immersive broadcast experience

Hemal Jain, Chief of Pickleball Growth at Global Sports Pickleball, commented on the announcement, “This partnership with ‘Z’ is a significant moment for pickleball in India. With Zee 5 streaming our events live and Zee Café and &flix broadcasting the leagues on television, we are making pickleball accessible to millions of households. This broad visibility is a major step forward for the sport, and we believe it will make pickleball one of India’s most-watched new sports.”

Ms. Laxmi Shetty - Head - Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast & Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd,“At 'Z', we’re always looking to back high-potential sports that resonate with today’s audiences. Pickleball is witnessing phenomenal growth, and our partnership with Global Sports Pickleball (GSPB) allows us to bring this dynamic, high-energy sport into Indian living rooms like never before. We believe this collaboration will not only elevate the sport’s visibility but also inspire a new generation of sports enthusiasts across the country. With multi-platform access via Zee 5, Zee Café and &flix, viewers will enjoy a front-row experience to India’s most exciting pickleball season yet.”