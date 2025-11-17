 Global Sports Pickleball Announces Landmark Broadcast Partnership With Zee 5 For The Upcoming League & Grand Slam 2025
The Global Sports Pickleball League & Grand Slam 2025 will be hosted across 10 high-performance courts and will feature top players from India and around the world. It is scheduled from 16th to 23rd December 2025 in Mumbai and will be streamed live across Zee 5 nationwide viewer base and broadcast on Zee Café and &flix.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
article-image

Global Sports Pickleball (GSPB), India’s leading force in shaping the nation’s fastest-growing sport, announces a strategic broadcast partnership with Zee 5, one of India’s largest OTT platforms. Under this partnership, the Global Sports Pickleball League & Grand Slam 2025, scheduled from 16th to 23rd December 2025 at the Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai, will be streamed live across Zee 5 nationwide viewer base and broadcast on Zee Café and &flix.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone toward expanding pickleball’s reach and accessibility in India, bringing marquee events—including the Grand Slam, Pro League, and Challenger League—to millions of fans.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

• Zee 5 will serve as the exclusive live-streaming partner for the Global Sports Pickleball League & Grand Slam 2025.

• Fans across India will be able to watch all matches—across categories, courts, and formats—seamlessly via Zee5 dedicated streams.

• Zee Café and &flix will broadcast key league matches on television, expanding the tournament’s reach to a nationwide TV audience.

• Separate thumbnails for the Pro League and Challenger League will ensure a smooth, premium viewing experience and easy navigation for users.

Tournament & Broadcast Overview:

The Global Sports Pickleball League & Grand Slam 2025 will be hosted across 10 high-performance courts and will feature top players from India and around the world.

Broadcast

Official streaming Partner-

• ZEE5

Official Broadcast Partner-

• Zee Cafe

• Zee Cafe HD

• &Flix

• &Flix HD

Grand Slam:

• India’s largest and most diverse pickleball tournament, spanning age categories from U-12 to 50+

• Live-streamed exclusively on Zee 5 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

• Offering a whopping ₹5 Crore prize pool across categories and divisions

Pro League & Challenger League:

• Broadcast live every day from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Zee 5 (OTT) and Zee Café & &flix (TV)

• Pro League: 10 teams | 5 picklers each, including international and women players

• Challenger League: 10 teams | majority Indian players, spotlighting upcoming talent

• Both leagues will be showcased from centre courts to ensure a high-quality, immersive broadcast experience

Hemal Jain, Chief of Pickleball Growth at Global Sports Pickleball, commented on the announcement, “This partnership with ‘Z’ is a significant moment for pickleball in India. With Zee 5 streaming our events live and Zee Café and &flix broadcasting the leagues on television, we are making pickleball accessible to millions of households. This broad visibility is a major step forward for the sport, and we believe it will make pickleball one of India’s most-watched new sports.”

Ms. Laxmi Shetty - Head - Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast & Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd,“At 'Z', we’re always looking to back high-potential sports that resonate with today’s audiences. Pickleball is witnessing phenomenal growth, and our partnership with Global Sports Pickleball (GSPB) allows us to bring this dynamic, high-energy sport into Indian living rooms like never before. We believe this collaboration will not only elevate the sport’s visibility but also inspire a new generation of sports enthusiasts across the country. With multi-platform access via Zee 5, Zee Café and &flix, viewers will enjoy a front-row experience to India’s most exciting pickleball season yet.”

