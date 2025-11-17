 Blind India Women's Team Shun Rivalry For Spirit Of Cricket, Shake Hands With Pakistan in Blind Women's World Cup
Unlike the Indian teams this year, the blind women's team set aside their rivalry against Pakistan in the World Cup. The two teams exchanged pleasantries and shook hands after India sealed a comfortable 8-wicket win. The victory propelled India into the semi-final of the Blind Women's t20 World Cup.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Image Credit: X

As tensions soared in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, another India vs Pakistan clash made headlines. The two countries faced off in yet another cricket match on Sunday, featuring blind teams for the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Given the political tensions between the two nations, Indian cricketers have avoided handshakes and sharing pleasantries with their Pakistan counterparts. However, the blind Indian women's team showed sportsman spirit and congratulated the Pakistan players after their loss.

India came in unbeaten after four commanding victories, already securing their semifinal spot with clinical consistency. Pakistan, despite this being only their second outing, entered with immense confidence following a massive 200+ runs win over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan posted a total of 135/8, anchored almost entirely by a superb 66 off 57 balls from B3 Mehreen Ali. Her innings brought stability after Pakistan’s top order crumbled to 23/4 inside six overs under intense pressure from India’s disciplined bowling and relentless fielding. B3 Bushra Ashraf revived the innings with a determined 44 off 38 balls, keeping the scoreboard moving through sharp running and well-judged placement.

With 15 extras boosting their total, Pakistan finished at a defendable 135/8, though the innings remained heavily reliant on the contributions of Mehreen and Bushra. India’s bowling remained sharp and purposeful throughout the first innings. However, it was India’s exceptional fielding—quick pickups, direct hits, and unwavering composure—that consistently halted Pakistan’s momentum and shaped the course of the innings.

Chasing 136, skipper Deepika TC ignited the chase with a stunning 45 off just 21 balls, striking at an astonishing 214.29. Anekha Devi took centre stage with a magnificent unbeaten 64 off 34 balls. Pakistan’s bowlers attempted several variations but struggled to contain India’s commanding flow. India eased to victory, extending their unbeaten march through the tournament. Anekha Devi was named Player of the Match for her authoritative, match-winning performance.

