Who Is Kris Boyd? New York Jets Star Critically Wounded In Manhattan Shooting

Image Credit: X/Kris Boyd

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was critically wounded after being shot in Manhattan on Sunday. The special teams stand out was involved in an altercation at 2AM outside a restaurant on West 38th Street near 7th Avenue. That dispute became violent and he was shot in the abdomen, police said. The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was in critical, but stable condition. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

"Everybody please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!! Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety," the Jets' Jermaine Johnson posted to X.

Kris Boyd signed with New York as a free agent in March. The 29-year-old was expected to be a key part of a special teams unit under with a revamped Jets set up under Aaron Glenn and special teams coordinator Chris Banjo. However, a shoulder injury has kept him out of action since August. He was placed on a season-ending injured reserve list on August 18.

As per New York Post, Boyd was with a group of friends outside the Sei Less restaurant when the dispute broke out, ending with shots fired — but it is unclear if he was the intended target.

The Post reported reported that the shooter fled the scene in a BMW X6 SUV. A second vehicle, a top-end silver Mercedes-Benz Mayback, also drove away from the scene after the shooting. Police however noted that the witnesses on site were unwilling to co-operate.

Boyd has made more than $8 million in his career. Before his stint with the Jets, the 29-year-old featured for the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans in his 6-year career. he signed a $1.6 million contract to play in New York this season, as per the sports salary tracking site Spotrac.com.