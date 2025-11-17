 Who Is Kris Boyd? New York Jets Star Critically Wounded In Manhattan Shooting
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWho Is Kris Boyd? New York Jets Star Critically Wounded In Manhattan Shooting

Who Is Kris Boyd? New York Jets Star Critically Wounded In Manhattan Shooting

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was critically wounded after being shot in Manhattan on Sunday. A late night dispute turned violent after a gunmen shot him in the abdomen before fleeing the scene. The 29-year-old only signed for the Jets this season, but is yet to play a game after an injury.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 09:07 AM IST
article-image
Image Credit: X/Kris Boyd

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was critically wounded after being shot in Manhattan on Sunday. The special teams stand out was involved in an altercation at 2AM outside a restaurant on West 38th Street near 7th Avenue. That dispute became violent and he was shot in the abdomen, police said. The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was in critical, but stable condition. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

"Everybody please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!! Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety," the Jets' Jermaine Johnson posted to X.

Kris Boyd signed with New York as a free agent in March. The 29-year-old was expected to be a key part of a special teams unit under with a revamped Jets set up under Aaron Glenn and special teams coordinator Chris Banjo. However, a shoulder injury has kept him out of action since August. He was placed on a season-ending injured reserve list on August 18.

As per New York Post, Boyd was with a group of friends outside the Sei Less restaurant when the dispute broke out, ending with shots fired — but it is unclear if he was the intended target.

FPJ Shorts
KSET 2025 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Marks, Qualifying Status And Scorecard Details
KSET 2025 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Marks, Qualifying Status And Scorecard Details
Sensex Climbs 165.60 Points To 84,728.38, Nifty 40.05
Sensex Climbs 165.60 Points To 84,728.38, Nifty 40.05
Jakson Group Kickstarts ₹8,000-Crore Investment To Set Up 6 GW Integrated Solar Manufacturing Facility In Madhya Pradesh
Jakson Group Kickstarts ₹8,000-Crore Investment To Set Up 6 GW Integrated Solar Manufacturing Facility In Madhya Pradesh
Gold Prices To Remain Volatile In The Coming Week, May Find Support As Focus Shifts To Key US Economic Data Releases, For Fresh Signals On Interest Rate Decision: Analysts
Gold Prices To Remain Volatile In The Coming Week, May Find Support As Focus Shifts To Key US Economic Data Releases, For Fresh Signals On Interest Rate Decision: Analysts
Read Also
Who Was John Beam? 'Last Chance U', Oakland Football Coach Shot Dead In Tragic Shooting
article-image

The Post reported reported that the shooter fled the scene in a BMW X6 SUV. A second vehicle, a top-end silver Mercedes-Benz Mayback, also drove away from the scene after the shooting. Police however noted that the witnesses on site were unwilling to co-operate.

Boyd has made more than $8 million in his career. Before his stint with the Jets, the 29-year-old featured for the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans in his 6-year career. he signed a $1.6 million contract to play in New York this season, as per the sports salary tracking site Spotrac.com.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Paris Setback, Tokyo Olympics Medallist Mirabai Chanu To Shift Weight Class For LA2028

After Paris Setback, Tokyo Olympics Medallist Mirabai Chanu To Shift Weight Class For LA2028

Who Is Kris Boyd? New York Jets Star Critically Wounded In Manhattan Shooting

Who Is Kris Boyd? New York Jets Star Critically Wounded In Manhattan Shooting

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Discharged From Hospital, Doubtful For Guwahati Test

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Discharged From Hospital, Doubtful For Guwahati Test

Sportvot x FPJ: Goa Rugby 7s Witnesses Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Goa Rugby 7s Witnesses Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Community League U-14 Delivers Exciting Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Community League U-14 Delivers Exciting Action