Who Is John Beam? 'Last Chance U', Oakland Football Coach Shot Dead In Tragic Shooting

John Beam has passed away after being shot in the Laney College Campus in Oakland, California. The 66-year-old was attacked on Thursday and breathed his last a day later. Beam featured in the Netflix documentary 'Last Chance U' and tributes have since flown in for the Oakland football legend.

Beam had coached for more than 40 years before retiring last year. He took up the role of an athletic director in 2025 and occupied the same until his passing.

As per Associated Press, police said the shooting happened Thursday before noon, and officers arrived to find Beam shot. The suspect, identified as Cedric Irving Jr. The incident is believed to be a targeted attack, with suspect known to loiter around the campus.

Irving was arrested at a commuter rail station in Oakland and police have recovered the gun. He had played football at a high school where Beam had worked but not at the time when the coach was employed there. It is unclear how Irving and Beam knew each other.