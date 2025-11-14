IPL 2026 Trade: List Of All Trades Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Image: X

The IPL 2026 Trade Window is in full swing as the retention deadline nears. BCCI set a November 15 deadline for franchises to announce their retentions ahead of the mini auction. Teams have dipped into the trade market to fill some gaping holes in the side.

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants have all been active in the market. MI have previously exploited the market well, with moves for Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock and Hardik Pandya. CSK meanwhile have added Sanju Samson to their ranks, with Ravindra Jadeja going in the other direction.

IPL 2026 Trades: All confirmed deals

1. Shardul Thakur (LSG) to Mumbai Indians, Rs 2 crore

2. Arjun Tendulkar (MI) to Lucknow Super Giants, Rs 30 lakh

3. Sherfane Rutherford (GT) to Mumbai Indians, Rs 2.6 crore

4. Sanju Samson (RR) to Chennai Super Kings (Player exchange)

5. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) to Rajasthan Royals (Samson trade)

6. Sam Curran (CSK) to Rajasthan Royals (Samson trade)

7. Mohammed Shami (SRH) to Lucknow Super Giants, Rs 10 crore

IPL trading rules

According to the rules, the IPL player-trading window starts a month after a season ends and stays open up to a week before the auction date. In the case of IPL 2026, the window opened on June 14, and will remain open until December 8.