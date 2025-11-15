IND vs SA 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Makes HISTORY! India Vice-Captain Breaks Sehwag Record For Most Sixes By An Indian; Video

Rishabh Pant turned up the entertainment value at Eden Gardens on his return to Test cricket. The India vice-captain had a short stay but made maximum impact adding his name to the record books. Pant smashed two sixes to become the player with most sixes in Test cricket for India.
The record was held by Virender Sehwag for more than 12 years. Sehwag had 90 sixes for India and 1 for Asia XI. Pant had 90 to his name entering the IND vs SA 1st Test, adding 2 more to steer clear.
Most sixes by Indians in Test cricket
92 - Rishabh Pant
90 - Virender Sehwag
88 - Rohit Sharma
80 - Ravindra Jadeja
78 - MS Dhoni
