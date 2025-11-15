 IND vs SA 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Makes HISTORY! India Vice-Captain Breaks Sehwag Record For Most Sixes By An Indian; Video
HomeSportsIND vs SA 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Makes HISTORY! India Vice-Captain Breaks Sehwag Record For Most Sixes By An Indian; Video

Rishabh Pant etched his name in the history books with a couple of sixes in the IND vs SA 1st Test at Eden Gardens. The left-hander now has 92 sixes in Test cricket, the most for an Indian in the format. Pant zoomed went past former India opener Virender Sehwag, who had 91 in his career.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
Image: BCCI/X

Rishabh Pant turned up the entertainment value at Eden Gardens on his return to Test cricket. The India vice-captain had a short stay but made maximum impact adding his name to the record books. Pant smashed two sixes to become the player with most sixes in Test cricket for India.

The record was held by Virender Sehwag for more than 12 years. Sehwag had 90 sixes for India and 1 for Asia XI. Pant had 90 to his name entering the IND vs SA 1st Test, adding 2 more to steer clear.

Most sixes by Indians in Test cricket

92 - Rishabh Pant

90 - Virender Sehwag

88 - Rohit Sharma

80 - Ravindra Jadeja

78 - MS Dhoni

