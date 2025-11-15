IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill RETIRES HURT After Just 3 Balls With Neck Injury; Video

Shubman Gill walked off the field on Saturday after appearing to struggle with neck stiffness. The Indian captain faced just 3 deliveries on Day 2 in Kolkata but was in severe pain. Gill looked very stiff as he made his way to the pavilion, in major injury blow to the Men in Blue.

Gill walked into bat after the wicket of Washington Sundar in the 35th over of the innings. Facing Simon Harmer, the Indian captain defended the first two deliveries. He unleased his attacking instinct, sweeping the Proteas spinner for a boundary.

That however was the end of Gill's vigil. He looked in severe pain and was holding his neck as the physios attended to him. Unable to move or continue, the Indian captain retired hurt just 3 balls into his innings.

Gill had received a warm welcome at Eden Gardens when he walked into bat. The Indian captain spent a few years with the Kolkata Knight Riders following his under 19 days.

Following that sweep, the helmet was quickly off, and the captain’s stiff walk back towards pavilion signals a serious sprain. Gill did not move much as he slowly made his way to the dressing room for treatment. The Indian captain has been on a dream run in the format since taking over and will hope to return to bat sooner than later.

Gill had spent some time off the field on Day 1 as well, with Rishabh Pant as vice-captain taking over. It was Pant who walked in to replace Gill as the Indian captain went away to treat his injury.