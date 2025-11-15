 IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill RETIRES HURT After Just 3 Balls With Neck Injury; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill RETIRES HURT After Just 3 Balls With Neck Injury; Video

IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill RETIRES HURT After Just 3 Balls With Neck Injury; Video

Shubman Gill walked off the field on Saturday after appearing to struggle with neck stiffness. The Indian captain faced just 3 deliveries on Day 2 in Kolkata but was in severe pain. Gill looked very stiff as he made his way to the pavilion, in major injury blow to the Men in Blue.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
article-image

Shubman Gill walked off the field on Saturday after appearing to struggle with neck stiffness. The Indian captain faced just 3 deliveries on Day 2 in Kolkata but was in severe pain. Gill looked very stiff as he made his way to the pavilion, in major injury blow to the Men in Blue.

Gill walked into bat after the wicket of Washington Sundar in the 35th over of the innings. Facing Simon Harmer, the Indian captain defended the first two deliveries. He unleased his attacking instinct, sweeping the Proteas spinner for a boundary.

That however was the end of Gill's vigil. He looked in severe pain and was holding his neck as the physios attended to him. Unable to move or continue, the Indian captain retired hurt just 3 balls into his innings.

Gill had received a warm welcome at Eden Gardens when he walked into bat. The Indian captain spent a few years with the Kolkata Knight Riders following his under 19 days.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Chembur Hotel Owner Surrenders Red-Eared Slider After PETA, Police Rescue Turtle From Cruelty Case
Mumbai: Chembur Hotel Owner Surrenders Red-Eared Slider After PETA, Police Rescue Turtle From Cruelty Case
Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 15: Tanya's Secret Creates Another Chaos As Police Make Unexpected Visit
Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 15: Tanya's Secret Creates Another Chaos As Police Make Unexpected Visit
'Vanakkam': Sanju Samson Officially Joins Chennai Super Kings Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline
'Vanakkam': Sanju Samson Officially Joins Chennai Super Kings Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline
Tata Motors PV Reports Jump In Net Profit To ₹76,170 Crore, Driven By ₹82,616 Crore One-Time Gain From The Commercial Vehicles Business Demerger
Tata Motors PV Reports Jump In Net Profit To ₹76,170 Crore, Driven By ₹82,616 Crore One-Time Gain From The Commercial Vehicles Business Demerger

Following that sweep, the helmet was quickly off, and the captain’s stiff walk back towards pavilion signals a serious sprain. Gill did not move much as he slowly made his way to the dressing room for treatment. The Indian captain has been on a dream run in the format since taking over and will hope to return to bat sooner than later.

Read Also
IND vs SA 1st Test: 'Bauna Bhi Toh Hai..': Jasprit Bumrah's Temba Bavuma Remark On Stump Mic Goes...
article-image

Gill had spent some time off the field on Day 1 as well, with Rishabh Pant as vice-captain taking over. It was Pant who walked in to replace Gill as the Indian captain went away to treat his injury.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Vanakkam': Sanju Samson Officially Joins Chennai Super Kings Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

'Vanakkam': Sanju Samson Officially Joins Chennai Super Kings Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

IND vs SA 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Makes HISTORY! India Vice-Captain Breaks Sehwag Record For Most...

IND vs SA 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Makes HISTORY! India Vice-Captain Breaks Sehwag Record For Most...

IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill RETIRES HURT After Just 3 Balls With Neck Injury; Video

IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill RETIRES HURT After Just 3 Balls With Neck Injury; Video

IPL 2026 Trade: Delhi Capitals Rope In Nitish Rana In Shock Move For SA Star in Return

IPL 2026 Trade: Delhi Capitals Rope In Nitish Rana In Shock Move For SA Star in Return

IPL 2026 Trade: List Of All Trades Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Nitish Rana

IPL 2026 Trade: List Of All Trades Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Nitish Rana