 'Vanakkam': Sanju Samson Officially Joins Chennai Super Kings Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline
After weeks of speculation, Sanju Samson has finally completed a move to the Chennai Super Kings. The Asia Cup 2025 posted a picture of him in yellow on social media, which instantly went viral. Samson's move saw CSK part ways with legend Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in one of the biggest trade deals in IPL history.

Updated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
BCCI officially confirmed the trade on Saturday morning. Sanju welcome the development with an Instagram post, sporting a yellow top and a wrist band. He simply wrote 'Vanakkam' which means 'Welcome' in Tamil, with the post instantly going viral on social media.

Samson had been the face of Rajasthan Royals for more than a decade, representing the franchise in 11 seasons. Having joined RR in 2013, he quickly became one of their key players and was retained ahead of the 2014 season, at just 19 years old.

After RR's two-year suspension (2016-17), Samson returned in 2018 and took over the captaincy in 2021. Under his leadership and with the guidance of team director Kumar Sangakkara, RR reached the IPL final in 2022, their first appearance since winning the inaugural edition in 2008.

Samson led the team in 67 matches, winning and losing 33 each. He is RR's top run-getter across the IPL and Champions League T20, with 4,219 runs in 155 matches and 150 innings at an average of 31.96, strike rate of above 140, with two centuries and 26 innings.

