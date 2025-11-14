 IND vs SA 1st Test: 'Bauna Bhi Toh Hai..': Jasprit Bumrah's Temba Bavuma Remark On Stump Mic Goes Viral; Video
Jasprit Bumrah was on the top of his game on Friday during the IND vs SA 1st Test in Eden Gardens. However, it was Bumrah's stump mic chatter that went viral on social media. The India fast bowler referred to South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's height wile discussing a LBW review with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, a chat that has since been doing the rounds on social media.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
article-image

Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant's stump mic chatter has gone viral on social media during the IND vs SA 1st Test in Kolkata. During the first session, Bumrah hit Temba Bavuma on the pad and appealed for an LBW, only for the umpire to turn it down.

Bumrah consulted with wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, with both discussing the height - of the impact and of Temba Bavuma. In a video that has since gone viral, Bumrah can be heard saying, "Bauna bhi toh hain yeh (Bavuma)" on the stump-mic.

Pant responded "bauna hain, par yaha pe laga hain", indicating that the ball would have missed the stumps. Bumrah insisted on still taking the review, but Pant, who was standing in as captain for Shubman Gill, advised against it. Later replays suggested that the wicket-keeper was right, with the DRS showing the ball would have flown over the stumps.

As the video went viral, several netizens were miffed with the conduct of both Bumrah and Pant. 'Bauna' is often used as a derogatory term for people with short height. While the Indian players did not mean any offense, the usage of the term was not appreciated by many on social media.

Bavuma did not last long after, with Rishabh Pant's good field placement getting the South African skipper out. He was caught at backward short-leg after a couple of overs, with Dhruv Jurel taking a sharp catch.

While he did not get Bavuma, Bumrah has breathed fire on Day 1 at the Eden Gardens. The India spearhead got both openers to end a 57-run opening partnership.

Bumrah produced an absolute peach to knock over Ryan Rickelton in the 6th over of his spell. The left-hander, who plays with the India spearhead at Mumbai Indians, was completely confounded by Bumrah's genius.

Captain Shubman Gill persisted with his spearhead for another over, and he produced a stunner to dismiss Aiden Markram. He later added the scalp of Tony de Zorzi, who looked set for a huge sore in the second session.

