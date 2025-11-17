 After Paris Setback, Tokyo Olympics Medallist Mirabai Chanu To Shift Weight Class For LA2028
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAfter Paris Setback, Tokyo Olympics Medallist Mirabai Chanu To Shift Weight Class For LA2028

After Paris Setback, Tokyo Olympics Medallist Mirabai Chanu To Shift Weight Class For LA2028

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will shift from the 48–49kg category to the 53kg class for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after IWF’s weight division changes. Confident about competing in LA, Chanu is a Tokyo 2020 silver medallist and recently won silver at the World Championships. LA 2028 will feature six weight categories each for men and women.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
India's ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu | ANI

New Delhi: India's ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu stated that she has been competing in the 48-49kg category and will need to move to the 53kg category for the 2028 Olympics due to a change in weight classes. She expressed confidence in her ability to participate in the 2028 event.

Chanu, who won a silver medal in the women's 49kg division at Tokyo 2020 and finished fourth in the same division at Paris 2024, will no longer have the class as an option in Los Angeles. The lowest women's weightlifting category at the LA 2028 Olympics will now be 53kg.

Mirabai Chanu's Statement

While speaking to ANI, Mirabai Chanu said, "I've been competing in the 48-49 category for a long time. I'm still competing in 48. Then there's a new category coming up in 49, and it's starting at 53 in the Olympics. I'm confident I'll be participating in the 2028 Olympics."

FPJ Shorts
AFCAT 2026 Registration Begins At afcat.edcil.co.in; Here’s How To Apply For 328 IAF Vacancies
AFCAT 2026 Registration Begins At afcat.edcil.co.in; Here’s How To Apply For 328 IAF Vacancies
Mumbai Faces Major Fuel Shortage After CNG Pipeline Damage In Wadala; Internet Flooded With Visuals Of Long Queues At Petrol Pumps
Mumbai Faces Major Fuel Shortage After CNG Pipeline Damage In Wadala; Internet Flooded With Visuals Of Long Queues At Petrol Pumps
KSET 2025 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Marks, Qualifying Status And Scorecard Details
KSET 2025 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Marks, Qualifying Status And Scorecard Details
Sensex Climbs 165.60 Points To 84,728.38, Nifty 40.05
Sensex Climbs 165.60 Points To 84,728.38, Nifty 40.05
Read Also
Who Is Kris Boyd? New York Jets Star Critically Wounded In Manhattan Shooting
article-image

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has confirmed the 12 new divisions for LA 2028, with six divisions each for men and women. Paris 2024 had five for each gender.

LA 2028 Olympics weightlifting weight categories: Men: 65kg, 75kg, 85kg, 95kg, 110kg, +110kg Women: 53kg, 61kg, 69kg, 77kg, 86kg, +86kg At the Paris 2024 Olympics, the weightlifting categories were 61kg, 73kg, 89kg, 102kg, and +102kg in men, and 49kg, 59kg, 71kg, 81kg, and +81kg in women.

Read Also
Maaz Sadaqat's 'Not Out' Call Controversy Triggers Uproar During IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising...
article-image

Last month, Chanu claimed a silver medal overall with a total of 199kg in the World Weightlifting Championships in Forde, Norway.

The 31-year-old ace Indian weightlifter also won a gold medal in the 48kg category at the 2017 edition of the World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim. She also won silver in the 49kg category at the 2022 edition of the competition in Bogota.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Paris Setback, Tokyo Olympics Medallist Mirabai Chanu To Shift Weight Class For LA2028

After Paris Setback, Tokyo Olympics Medallist Mirabai Chanu To Shift Weight Class For LA2028

Who Is Kris Boyd? New York Jets Star Critically Wounded In Manhattan Shooting

Who Is Kris Boyd? New York Jets Star Critically Wounded In Manhattan Shooting

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Discharged From Hospital, Doubtful For Guwahati Test

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Discharged From Hospital, Doubtful For Guwahati Test

Sportvot x FPJ: Goa Rugby 7s Witnesses Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Goa Rugby 7s Witnesses Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Community League U-14 Delivers Exciting Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Community League U-14 Delivers Exciting Action