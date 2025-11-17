 WATCH: Jannik Sinner Celebrates ATP Finals Title With EPIC Champagne Shower In Viral Video
Jannik Sinner sealed a thrilling win over World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz to clinch the ATP World Tour Finals title 2025 on Sunday. The Italian defended his title without dropping a se throughout the tournament in Turin. Sinner was later seen celebrating with his support staff, who sprayed bottles of champagne on the champion.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Image Credit: X/ATP Tour Finals

Jannik Sinner capped off his season on a high with a stunning victory over rival Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday. Facing the Spaniard in Turin, the Italian delivered a masterclass to clinch a 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 victory. It was his second consecutive year end title, having not dropped a set for 20 consecutive games at the tournament.

It has been a tumultuous year for the 24-year-old and the title adds a crowning glory. Sinner and his team celebrated in style, in a video which has since gone viral. His staff sprayed bottles of champagne over him, with Sinner also joining in heartily in the festivities.

More to follow..

