WATCH: Jannik Sinner Celebrates ATP Finals Title With EPIC Champagne Shower In Viral Video

Jannik Sinner capped off his season on a high with a stunning victory over rival Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday. Facing the Spaniard in Turin, the Italian delivered a masterclass to clinch a 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 victory. It was his second consecutive year end title, having not dropped a set for 20 consecutive games at the tournament.

It has been a tumultuous year for the 24-year-old and the title adds a crowning glory. Sinner and his team celebrated in style, in a video which has since gone viral. His staff sprayed bottles of champagne over him, with Sinner also joining in heartily in the festivities.

