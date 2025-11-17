WATCH: Jannik Sinner Celebrates ATP Finals Title With EPIC Champagne Shower In Viral Video

Jannik Sinner capped off his season on a high with a stunning victory over rival Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday. Facing the Spaniard in Turin, the Italian delivered a masterclass to clinch a 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 victory. It was his second consecutive year end title, having not dropped a set for 20 consecutive games at the tournament.
It has been a tumultuous year for the 24-year-old and the title adds a crowning glory. Sinner and his team celebrated in style, in a video which has since gone viral. His staff sprayed bottles of champagne over him, with Sinner also joining in heartily in the festivities.
More to follow..
FPJ Shorts
Drunk Delhi Woman Claiming Berlin Is Safer Than India Gets Rape Threats; 'Come To Mumbai,' Say Netizens
JELET 2025 Final Answer Key Released; WBJEEB Drops Four Questions After Objection Review, Result To Be Announced Shortly
Balasaheb Thackeray Death Anniversary: 10 Powerful Quotes By Maharashtra's Firebrand Leader, The 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat'
Swiggy Faces Backlash After Vegetarian Order Delivered With Non-Veg Item, Customer Service Criticized