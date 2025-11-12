Global Sports Pickleball Announces Landmark Partnerships With The Times Of India, Free Press Journal & Red FM For Its 2025 Season

Mumbai, 12th November 2025: Global Sports Pickleball (GSPB), India’s leading force in the fast-growing sport of pickleball, announces a powerful multi-platform media partnership with The Times of India, Free Press Journal, and Red FM. This collaboration aims to amplify the reach, visibility, and fan engagement for the upcoming Global Sports Pickleball League & Grand Slam, scheduled from 16th to 23rd December 2025 at the Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai.

Under this high-impact partnership:

Red FM comes onboard as the Official Radio Partner, driving widespread on-air buzz, contests, and listener engagement.

Free Press Journal and The Times of India join as Official Media Partners, ensuring strong editorial visibility and city-wide promotional support.

Radio City joins as the Official Radio Partner for the Grand Slam, which will take place at the same venue every day between 17th to 23rd December.



Together, the partnerships will be activated through a 360-degree marketing plan spanning print, digital, radio, influencer collaborations, and on-ground consumer engagement.

Speaking on the collaboration, Shashank Khaitan, Bollywood Writer, Producer, Director and Co-Founder of Global Sports Pickleball commented, “Pickleball is no longer just a sport, it's a movement sweeping across India. With the support of esteemed partners like The Times of India, Free Press Journal, and Red FM, we are committed to giving pickleball the scale, visibility, and stature it truly deserves. The Global Sports Pickleball League & Grand Slam will set a new benchmark for how emerging sports are showcased, experienced, and celebrated in India.”

The Global Sports Pickleball League & Grand Slam 2025 is expected to attract top national and international players across age divisions right from U-12 juniors to senior categories, offering fans an action-packed sporting extravaganza.

About Global Sports Pickleball

Global Sports Pickleball (GSP) is India’s leading full-stack pickleball solutions provider, dedicated to making pickleball accessible, professional, and aspirational. Headquartered in Mumbai, GSP manages 82 courts across India and Dubai. The company offers end-to-end solutions including infrastructure development, coaching programs, premium equipment, and large-scale tournaments. Its marquee events include the Monsoon Pickleball Championship, Global Sports Pro & Challenger League + Grand Slam 2025, and Indian Open 2026.

About Radio City

Radio City, is the flagship brand of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), has been a pioneer in the FM radio space since its inception, entertaining millions of listeners across India. With its presence in over 39 markets, Radio City has built a strong reputation for its hyper-local programming, innovative digital initiatives, and an ever-evolving content strategy. Over the years, the brand has successfully transitioned beyond radio to become a multi-platform entertainment powerhouse, delivering engaging experiences through digital content, on-ground activations, podcasts, and music IPs.