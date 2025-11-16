IND vs SA 1st Test: Washington Sundar Left In Disbelief As Team India Collapse To 30-Run Defeat At Eden Gardens; Video

Image: X

In a crushing defeat for India at Eden Gardens, Washington Sundar showed flashes of hope but ultimately ended the match with a sense of devastation. South Africa clinched the first Test by just 30 runs, defending a modest target of 124 as India crumbled to 93 all out in their second innings.

Sundar, batting at number three, played with composure and grit, scoring 31 runs in the final innings. His contribution came at a time when wickets were falling rapidly around him, but his fight was not enough to prevent India from spiraling.

Earlier in the match, Sundar had also shown patience in the first innings. He had put together a steady partnership with KL Rahul, helping India navigate a tricky surface. However, as the pressure mounted in the chase, Sundar’s dismissal proved pivotal.

The magnitude of the collapse weighed heavily on Sundar. While the young all-rounder had done his part, the rest of the lineup could not back him up. India’s batting performance was severely exposed on a pitch that became increasingly difficult to bat on, with variable bounce and sharp turn.

Tristan Stubbs Left In Disbelief As Ravindra Jadeja Produces Unplayable Delivery During IND vs SA 1st Test Match; Video

Ravindra Jadeja produced a moment of pure brilliance as he dismissed Tristan Stubbs with a delivery that left the South African batter completely stunned during the Test at Eden Gardens. The ball was a reminder of why Jadeja is regarded as one of the finest red-ball spinners of his generation. Subtle in its deception and devastating in execution, it showcased a blend of skill, angle variation, and perfect length that only a seasoned master can consistently deliver.

Jadeja approached the crease with a slightly wider angle, a small adjustment that made a world of difference. The ball pitched on a teasing length around off and middle, holding its line just enough to beat Stubbs’ bat. Expecting turn or a chance to smother the spin, the batter found himself caught in two minds. By the time he reacted, the ball had zipped past the outside edge and shattered the top of off-stump. It was the kind of dismissal that leaves both batter and crowd frozen for a moment before the noise returns.

Stubbs’ reaction said everything. He initially appeared confused, almost expecting he might have been stumped or edged it behind. Only after turning around did he fully register that the stumps had been rattled by a delivery he never truly read.

Moments like this are what define Jadeja’s impact. He doesn’t rely on extravagant spin alone; instead, he uses drift, angle, and relentless accuracy to unsettle batters. The ball to Stubbs encapsulated all these elements in a single, unforgettable delivery, a ripper that will be replayed for years as another example of his craft.