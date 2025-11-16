 IND vs SA 1st Test: India FAIL Yet Another Spin Test At Home In Gambhir Era, Stumble To Embarrassing 30-run Defeat At Eden Gardens
Temba Bavuma scored an unbeaten half-century while Simon Harmer picked up another 4-wicket haul to clinch a stunning victory at Eden Gardens on Day 3. Chasing 124 to win, India were bowled out for just 93 despite cameos from Washington Sundar and Axar Patel. Bavuma remains unbeaten as South Africa captain, while it was the 4th home defeat for head coach Gautam Gambhir in Tests.

Image Credit: X/South Africa Cricket

A sensational comeback on Day 3 saw South Africa stun the Eden Gardens into silence on Sunday. Captain Temba Bavuma led from the front with a fighting half-century to set a 124-run target for the hosts. However on a difficult pitch, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen ran through the Shubman Gill-sans line-up to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

It is a famous win for South Africa, who grow from strength to strength in Test cricket. Bavuma has now won 10 off his 11 Test matches as captain, including leading the team to the World Test Championship title earlier this year.

As for India, it is yet another embarrassing stain on Gautam Gambhir's coaching tenure. The Men in Blue have now lost 4 games at home, including the 3-0 sweep against the New Zealand last year. The Indian team's only series wins in the last years have come against lowly Bangladesh and West Indies.

South Africa began the day at 93/7 with their backs against the wall. However a 44-run partnership with Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch saw the Proteas extend their lead past 100. Bavuma was the only player to score more than 40 as remained unbeaten on 55 as they were shot out for 153.

A target of 124 was going to always be tricky, but given the home conditions, India were still favourites. That is despite the loss of Shubman Gill, who was ruled out with injury. Marco Jansen snapped out Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul for a combined score of 1.

Washington Sundar held his vigil but India crumbled with Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant were dismissed cheaply. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel chipped in with cameos, but South Africa kept striking at regular intervals. India eventually folded for 93, handing South Africa a famous 30-run win.

