IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill Injury Dampens Dominant Display Spinners Run Riot On Day 2 At Eden Gardens

India have tightened their grip on yet another victory on home soil with a dominant performance on Day 2. Resuming at 37/1, the hosts were bundled out for just 189. However, India's spinner ruled the roost to have the Proteas reeling at 93/7 at Stumps.

India started the day slow with Washington Sundar and Kl Rahul painstakingly trying to negate the demons of the Eden gardens wicket. Sundar fell to Simon Harmer, while Shubman Gill last three deliveries before injury led him to retiring hurt.

Rishabh Pant was dropped by Aiden Markram in slips, failing to get his hands on it as the ball went for four. On the very next ball, Pant added to the Proteas' pain as he launched a Maharaj delivery for a six over long-off, bringing up India's 100-run mark in 37.4 overs.

However, another promising partnership, which was picking up momentum and speed, was cut off as Markram got a low catch at slips, with Maharaj getting his first wicket. KL was back in the hut for a 119-ball 39, with four boundaries and a six. India was 109/3 in 39.5 overs.

Nonetheless, it was entertainment as usual coming from Pant's bat, as he first launched Maharaj for a massive six over long-on and countered his over the wicket angle with a reverse sweep for four just a delivery later.

However, a brilliant, bouncy delivery by Corbin Bosch removed the danger-man Pant, who gloved the delivery straight into the hands of wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verrynne for 27 in 24 balls, with two fours and two sixes.

Rest of the Indian batting could not conjure much as they were reduced to 189/9. With Gill not returning to bat, India's lead was a slender 30-run effort before the Proteas returned to bat.