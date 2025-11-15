 IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill Injury Dampens Dominant Display Spinners Run Riot On Day 2 At Eden Gardens
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill Injury Dampens Dominant Display Spinners Run Riot On Day 2 At Eden Gardens

IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill Injury Dampens Dominant Display Spinners Run Riot On Day 2 At Eden Gardens

South Africa have a slender 62-run lead heading into Stumps on Day 2 but have lost 7 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja has been the star for India, with a four-wicket haul in the second innings to put India on the cusp of victory.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
article-image

India have tightened their grip on yet another victory on home soil with a dominant performance on Day 2. Resuming at 37/1, the hosts were bundled out for just 189. However, India's spinner ruled the roost to have the Proteas reeling at 93/7 at Stumps.

India started the day slow with Washington Sundar and Kl Rahul painstakingly trying to negate the demons of the Eden gardens wicket. Sundar fell to Simon Harmer, while Shubman Gill last three deliveries before injury led him to retiring hurt.

Rishabh Pant was dropped by Aiden Markram in slips, failing to get his hands on it as the ball went for four. On the very next ball, Pant added to the Proteas' pain as he launched a Maharaj delivery for a six over long-off, bringing up India's 100-run mark in 37.4 overs.

However, another promising partnership, which was picking up momentum and speed, was cut off as Markram got a low catch at slips, with Maharaj getting his first wicket. KL was back in the hut for a 119-ball 39, with four boundaries and a six. India was 109/3 in 39.5 overs.

FPJ Shorts
'Kahan Gaya Women Empowerment?': Netizens SLAM Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling Malti Chahar 'Lesbian' On Bigg Boss 19
'Kahan Gaya Women Empowerment?': Netizens SLAM Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling Malti Chahar 'Lesbian' On Bigg Boss 19
IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill Injury Dampens Dominant Display Spinners Run Riot On Day 2 At Eden Gardens
IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill Injury Dampens Dominant Display Spinners Run Riot On Day 2 At Eden Gardens
'Someone Get That Child Away from Him': Nandamuri Balakrishna Pulls Harshaali Malhotra Towards Him To Pose For Pictures; Netizens Are Upset With His Behaviour
'Someone Get That Child Away from Him': Nandamuri Balakrishna Pulls Harshaali Malhotra Towards Him To Pose For Pictures; Netizens Are Upset With His Behaviour
Delhi Car Blast: New CCTV Footage Shows Suicide Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Inside Mobile Shop In Faridabad
Delhi Car Blast: New CCTV Footage Shows Suicide Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Inside Mobile Shop In Faridabad

Nonetheless, it was entertainment as usual coming from Pant's bat, as he first launched Maharaj for a massive six over long-on and countered his over the wicket angle with a reverse sweep for four just a delivery later.

However, a brilliant, bouncy delivery by Corbin Bosch removed the danger-man Pant, who gloved the delivery straight into the hands of wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verrynne for 27 in 24 balls, with two fours and two sixes.

Rest of the Indian batting could not conjure much as they were reduced to 189/9. With Gill not returning to bat, India's lead was a slender 30-run effort before the Proteas returned to bat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill Injury Dampens Dominant Display Spinners Run Riot On Day 2 At Eden...

IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill Injury Dampens Dominant Display Spinners Run Riot On Day 2 At Eden...

Chaotic Scenes! BKFC President David Feldman Steps Into Action After Fan Interrupts Lorenzo Hunt &...

Chaotic Scenes! BKFC President David Feldman Steps Into Action After Fan Interrupts Lorenzo Hunt &...

IND vs SA 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Joins Kapil Dev, Ian Botham In Elite All-Round Club

IND vs SA 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Joins Kapil Dev, Ian Botham In Elite All-Round Club

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Does Not Return After Neck Spasm, BCCI To Assess Medical...

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Does Not Return After Neck Spasm, BCCI To Assess Medical...

'End Of Internship': Fans Troll Arjun Tendulkar As MI Pacer Completes LSG Switch Ahead Of IPL 2026...

'End Of Internship': Fans Troll Arjun Tendulkar As MI Pacer Completes LSG Switch Ahead Of IPL 2026...