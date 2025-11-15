ISSO: Jayshree Periwal Wins Under-14 Cricket Boys Championship In Borivali

Jayshree Periwal International School, Jaipur won the ISSO Under-14 Boys Cricket Tournament at JBCN International School, Borivali. |

Jayshree Periwal International School, Jaipur won the ISSO Under-14 Boys Cricket Tournament at JBCN International School, Borivali. Fifty teams from leading international-curriculum schools across the country participated in the tournament. Genesis Global School, Noida were the runners up while JBCN International School, Parel finished third.

With 50 teams competing, this edition stands as one of the largest and most vibrant under-14 cricket events under ISSO, reaffirming our mission of creating strong sporting pathways for student-athletes across India.

Don Bosco finished runners up in the ISSO Boys U-17 football tournament. |

Jayshree Pariwal shines in football also

Greenwood High School defeated Don Bosco High School, Mumbai 2-0 to win the Under-17 Boys ISSO Football Championship at Jayshree Periwal International School (JPIS), Jaipur. Jayshree Periwal International School won the for the Under-19 Girls title after defeating Dhirubhai Ambani International School 2-1

This year, the tournament witnessed participation from 45 leading international-curriculum schools from across the country, making it one of the most competitive editions of ISSO Football to date.

