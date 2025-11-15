'Awful Pitch In Kolkata': Michael Vaughan & Cricketing Fraternity Lead Criticism After Eden Gardens Surface Produces 27 Wickets In 2 Days

Image: ECB/BCCI/X

The opening Test between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens has turned into a whirlwind of wickets, leaving the cricketing world stunned as 27 wickets fell in just two days. What was expected to be a hard-fought contest between bat and ball has instead transformed into a dramatic survival test on a pitch that has sparked widespread debate.

South Africa were bowled out for 159 in their first innings, undone by sharp turn, uneven bounce, and relentless pressure from India’s bowlers. India, however, failed to capitalize, collapsing for 189 as both pace and spin extracted wicked movement off the surface. By stumps on Day 2, South Africa were tottering again at 93/7, yet somehow holding a 63-run lead in a match moving at breakneck speed.

The nature of the pitch has become the central talking point across the cricketing fraternity. Former England captain Michael Vaughan, never one to hold back, took to X to call it an “awful pitch in Kolkata,” a comment that instantly ignited discussions among fans and ex-cricketers. Many echoed his concern, questioning whether a Test should deteriorate this quickly, while others argued that challenging surfaces are part of the game, especially in the subcontinent.

Several players and analysts also voiced their thoughts online, pointing out the exaggerated turn from Day 1, the unpredictable bounce, and cracks opening unusually early. Fans, too, expressed frustration and disbelief at how rapidly wickets were tumbling, with some humorously predicting that the match might end before lunch on Day 3.

Here's how the Cricketing fraternity reacted

As Day 3 approaches, all eyes remain on the pitch that has dominated the conversation. Whether it will be judged as a bold, challenging surface or an overcooked one remains to be seen. But one thing is certain, the Eden Gardens Test has already become one of the most talked-about matches in recent memory, with more twists still likely to come.