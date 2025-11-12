ISSO Shooting: Param Vaghani Wins Under-19 Boys Peep-Sight Air Rifle Event

Param Vaghani from SVKM JV Parekh International School won the U-19 Boys Peep-Sight Air Rifle event in the ISSO National Shooting Championship 2025–26 from 7th to 9th November at Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Mumbai.
Nidhi Mittal from Greenwood High School won the Girls U-19 event. Anay Das of Inventure Academy emerged triumpant in the U-17 category while Anvayi Sushant Deshpande of Bharati Vidyapeeth Rabindranath Tagore School of Excellence won in the Girls U-17 title.
Sivesh Varshaan A.K. of Treamis International School secured gold in the U-14 boys category while Vrinda Srivastava of Candor International School won in the U-14 girls category.
The event witnessed participation from 72 leading international schools across India, showcasing the nation’s most talented young shooters in an atmosphere of focus, precision, and competitive spirit.
Over three days of competition, students from IB, Cambridge, American, and other international curricula competed across multiple categories—Air Rifle (Peep-Sight and Open-Sight) and Air Pistol—under U-14, U-17, and U-19 divisions for boys and girls.
Medalists
U-19 Boys (Peep-Sight Air Rifle)
Param Vaghani – SVKM JV Parekh International School
Farhan Muneerahamad Patil – Sanjay Ghodawat International School
Panache Kataria – JBCN International School, Oshiwara
U-19 Girls (Peep-Sight Air Rifle)
Nidhi Mittal – Greenwood High School
Siya Marwh – Prometheus School, Noida
Avani Singh – Mayo College Girls’ School
U-17 Boys (Peep-Sight Air Rifle)
Anay Das – Inventure Academy
Amolik Shaurya – Ashoka Global Academy
Neil Harshavardhan Gawde – Bunts Sangha’s S.M. Shetty International School
U-17 Girls (Peep-Sight Air Rifle)
Anvayi Sushant Deshpande – Bharati Vidyapeeth Rabindranath Tagore School of Excellence
Riya Pradeep Rathnam – One World International School
Kashvi Mahesh – Greenwood High School
U-14 Boys (Peep-Sight Air Rifle)
Sivesh Varshaan A.K. – Treamis International School
Ayush – Primus Public School
Vivaan Ayyar – Oakridge International School, Bangalore
U-14 Girls (Peep-Sight Air Rifle)
Vrinda Srivastava – Candor International School
Mugdha Nirmal Kolhe – Ashoka Global Academy
Diyana Goenka – Vibgyor High, Goregaon (W)
U-17 Boys (Air Pistol)
Akshaj Vikramjeet Bhatti – Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Mumbai
Abhijit Naveen Mulgigoudar – Sanjay Ghodawat International School
Abhimanyu Negi – Greenwood High School
U-17 Girls (Air Pistol)
Saara Srivastava – Genesis Global School Noida
Aura Tara Saini – Sancta Maria International, Faridabad
Aaisha Hashim Khanyari – Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Pune
U-19 Girls (Air Pistol)
Palak Chaudhary – Jayshree Periwal International School
Sandhya Jothi Pandiyan – Greenwood High School
Naisha Poddar – Mayo College Girls’ School