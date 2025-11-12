ISSO Shooting: Param Vaghani Wins Under-19 Boys Peep-Sight Air Rifle Event

ISSO Shooting |

Param Vaghani from SVKM JV Parekh International School won the U-19 Boys Peep-Sight Air Rifle event in the ISSO National Shooting Championship 2025–26 from 7th to 9th November at Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Mumbai.

Nidhi Mittal from Greenwood High School won the Girls U-19 event. Anay Das of Inventure Academy emerged triumpant in the U-17 category while Anvayi Sushant Deshpande of Bharati Vidyapeeth Rabindranath Tagore School of Excellence won in the Girls U-17 title.

Sivesh Varshaan A.K. of Treamis International School secured gold in the U-14 boys category while Vrinda Srivastava of Candor International School won in the U-14 girls category.

The event witnessed participation from 72 leading international schools across India, showcasing the nation’s most talented young shooters in an atmosphere of focus, precision, and competitive spirit.

Over three days of competition, students from IB, Cambridge, American, and other international curricula competed across multiple categories—Air Rifle (Peep-Sight and Open-Sight) and Air Pistol—under U-14, U-17, and U-19 divisions for boys and girls.

Medalists

U-19 Boys (Peep-Sight Air Rifle)

Param Vaghani – SVKM JV Parekh International School

Farhan Muneerahamad Patil – Sanjay Ghodawat International School

Panache Kataria – JBCN International School, Oshiwara

U-19 Girls (Peep-Sight Air Rifle)

Nidhi Mittal – Greenwood High School

Siya Marwh – Prometheus School, Noida

Avani Singh – Mayo College Girls’ School

U-17 Boys (Peep-Sight Air Rifle)

Anay Das – Inventure Academy

Amolik Shaurya – Ashoka Global Academy

Neil Harshavardhan Gawde – Bunts Sangha’s S.M. Shetty International School

U-17 Girls (Peep-Sight Air Rifle)

Anvayi Sushant Deshpande – Bharati Vidyapeeth Rabindranath Tagore School of Excellence

Riya Pradeep Rathnam – One World International School

Kashvi Mahesh – Greenwood High School

U-14 Boys (Peep-Sight Air Rifle)

Sivesh Varshaan A.K. – Treamis International School

Ayush – Primus Public School

Vivaan Ayyar – Oakridge International School, Bangalore

U-14 Girls (Peep-Sight Air Rifle)

Vrinda Srivastava – Candor International School

Mugdha Nirmal Kolhe – Ashoka Global Academy

Diyana Goenka – Vibgyor High, Goregaon (W)

U-17 Boys (Air Pistol)

Akshaj Vikramjeet Bhatti – Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Mumbai

Abhijit Naveen Mulgigoudar – Sanjay Ghodawat International School

Abhimanyu Negi – Greenwood High School

U-17 Girls (Air Pistol)

Saara Srivastava – Genesis Global School Noida

Aura Tara Saini – Sancta Maria International, Faridabad

Aaisha Hashim Khanyari – Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Pune

U-19 Girls (Air Pistol)

Palak Chaudhary – Jayshree Periwal International School

Sandhya Jothi Pandiyan – Greenwood High School

Naisha Poddar – Mayo College Girls’ School