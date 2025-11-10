 ISSO Under-14 Cricket Tournament Begins At JBCN International School, Borivali
ISSO Under-14 Cricket Tournament Begins At JBCN International School, Borivali

The opening ceremony was graced by celebrated sports physiotherapist John Gloster, whose interaction with the young cricketers added immense value and motivation at the very start of the championship.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 10:10 PM IST
The ISSO Under-14 Cricket Tournament officially kicked off today at JBCN International School, Borivali, marking the start of an exciting week of high-energy cricket from 9th to 14th November 2025. This year’s edition brings together 50 teams from international-curriculum schools across India, making it one of the largest junior cricket competitions under ISSO.

To accommodate the scale and ensure excellent match experience, the tournament will run across 7–8 different grounds throughout the week, with league fixtures followed by knockout rounds leading to the final.

Adding strength to the event, Mr. Kunal Dalal, Managing Director of JBCN, who is a passionate sports enthusiast himself, expressed his keen interest in elevating the sports culture within schools. He shared his commitment to partnering closely with ISSO to enhance the sports aura and create world-class opportunities for young athletes.

ISSO Founding Director Aakanksha Thapak reiterated the organisation’s mission: “Every child must play. Through platforms like ISSO Under-14 Cricket, we aim to create a structured and inspiring pathway for students to experience fair play, national exposure, and sporting excellence.”

ISSO (International Schools Sports Organisation) continues to provide internationally recognised pathways through SGFI Nationals, Subroto selections, and the International School Sport Federation (ISF) championships.

