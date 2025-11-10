'He Will Continue To Do...': Sourav Ganguly Reflects On Shubman Gill's Captaincy Ahead Of IND vs SA Series; Video

Image: ImHydro45/Shubman Gill/X/Instagram

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has praised Shubman Gill for his impressive leadership and batting skills, highlighting the young star’s remarkable achievements as India prepares to face South Africa.

Speaking about Gill, Ganguly said, “Shubman Gill is very good. He is a fantastic batsman and a very good captain. He captained India remarkably in England. As a young boy, going to England and captaining in England is not easy. He will continue to do well for India as a Captain.”

Ganguly’s remarks underline the trust and admiration that India’s cricketing legends have for the 26-year-old. Leading a national side in challenging conditions, particularly in England where pitches and weather often test even seasoned players, is no small feat. Gill’s calm demeanor, tactical understanding, and ability to inspire his teammates have already drawn attention on the international stage.

As India prepares for the upcoming series against South Africa, Ganguly’s comments serve as a vote of confidence in Gill’s captaincy. Fans and analysts will be keen to see how the young captain balances his batting responsibilities with leading the team, as India aims to continue its strong form across formats.

Shubman Gill’s rise as a leader at such a young age signals a new era in Indian cricket, blending youthful energy with strategic insight, and Ganguly believes that the best is yet to come for Gill.

'Women Are Not Required To Play Cricket': Sourav Ganguly's Old Video Resurfaces After Team India Lifts Historic Maiden World Cup Title; WATCH

The celebration surrounding India’s maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph has been filled with pride, emotion, and history-making energy. A convincing 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai sealed a moment generations of cricketers and fans dreamed of. Yet, amid the applause and national joy, an old video featuring former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has resurfaced online, sparking widespread debate and reflection.

The clip, from a past interview on Bengali news channel ABP Ananda, shows Ganguly in a light-hearted conversation about Arjun Tendulkar’s cricketing journey. The anchor posed a playful yet pointed question: what if Ganguly’s daughter Sana expressed a desire to pursue cricket? Ganguly responded, “I'll tell her not to because women are not required to play cricket.” At the time, the comment appeared casual, framed in a joking manner during a friendly conversation. But in the wake of India’s monumental women’s cricket achievement, the resurfaced video has drawn renewed attention and criticism.

Social media users have highlighted the contrast between that remark and the current moment, where India’s women have redefined what is possible, inspiring millions and proving their place in the sport at the highest level. Many fans are pointing out how far women’s cricket has come, not only on the field, with exceptional performances and match-winning campaigns, but also in the fight for respect, investment, and recognition.

While Ganguly has long been credited with reshaping Indian cricket's culture and nurturing talent during his captaincy era, the video serves as a reminder of how perceptions and conversations around women in sports have evolved. The Indian women's team’s triumph has become a symbol of that transformation, a statement that dreams deserve equal space, and passion knows no gender.

As the nation celebrates this historic moment, the resurfaced clip has sparked discussion not just about past attitudes, but about how far the sport has travelled, and how vital continued support and belief are in the journey ahead. In this golden chapter for Indian women’s cricket, the voices, achievements, and aspirations of women have spoken louder than any outdated notion ever could.