 'Grateful To Be Back': Shreyas Iyer Shares Injury Update, Enjoys Beach Day Out in Australia
HomeSports'Grateful To Be Back': Shreyas Iyer Shares Injury Update, Enjoys Beach Day Out in Australia

'Grateful To Be Back': Shreyas Iyer Shares Injury Update, Enjoys Beach Day Out in Australia

Shreyas Iyer suffered a spleen injury in the Sydney ODI against Australia, and underwent surgery for the same

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer is enjoying his time out in the sun after a return from injury | Image Credits: Instagram/Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is inching closer to a return following a surgery. India's ODI vice-captain suffered a freak injury while on the field in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney. Iyer had to undergo emergency treatment and has since recovered but remained in Sydney for a break.

Shreyas shared an update on his recovery on Instagram on Monday. "Sun's been a great therapy. Grateful to be back, Thanks for all the love and care," the Punjab Kings captain wrote on Instagram.

What happened to Shreyas Iyer?

Shreyas Iyer suffered a laceration to his spleen while taking a catch in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI in Sydney. He immediately signaled to the bench and was rushed to the hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The Punjab Kings captain underwent a minor procedure to arrest internal bleeding. After a week under observation, the Mumbai star was discharged from the hospital on November 1.

The BCCI had sent members of his family to Sydney to help Shreyas Iyer with his recovery. Team physio Rizwan Khan stayed back, while consultation with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala was also made. Pardiwala had famously operated on Rishabh Pant following his near-death car crash. In Sydney, the efforts were led by Dr Koroush Haghighi and his team.

Shreyas is expected to be out for 2 months, and is still in Australia. The Mumbai batter has excused himself from red ball cricket due to a long standing back injury. Furthermore, Iyer might still need to visit the hospital for follow up and other medical advice.

India's next ODI assignment is the 3-match ODI series against South Africa. Iyer is unlikely to feature in the series. The Punjab Kings captain has become a vital part of India's ODI batting line up in recent years.

