 When Is Shreyas Iyer Returning To India After Getting Discharged From Hospital In Sydney? BCCI Shares Latest Updates
Shreyas Iyer sustained a spleen injury while taking a sharp running catch of Alex Carey during the Sydney ODI. He was helped off the field by the medical staff before being taken to a hospital for further examination.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Image: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer is on the road to recovery after sustaining a spleen injury during the third ODI against Australia. The Indian Cricket Board confirmed on Saturday, November 1, that Iyer has been discharged from a Sydney hospital and will soon return to India once cleared to travel.

In its official statement, the BCCI provided further details on the nature of the injury and his treatment. The board stated, “Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding during the third ODI against Australia on 25th October 2025, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding. The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management for the same,”.

“He is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today.”

The statement also extended gratitude to doctors in both countries for their assistance.

“The BCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury. Shreyas will continue to stay in Sydney for follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly.”

How did Shreyas Iyer suffer injury?

Shreyas Iyer sustained a spleen injury while taking a sharp running catch of Alex Carey during the Sydney ODI. Known for his athleticism in the field, he sprinted backward from point and completed the catch but landed heavily on his left side. He immediately appeared in pain and was helped off the field by the medical staff before being taken to a hospital for further examination.

