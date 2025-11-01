Watch: Manchester City Forward Erling Haaland Takes To The Streets Dressed As Joker, Buys Diaper For His Kid

Image: Erling Haaland/YouTube

Erling Haaland embraced Halloween by transforming himself into the Joker and give fans a fright in Manchester. The Norwegian striker turned heads as he stalked the streets wearing the villain’s signature purple suit, green hair, and eerie face paint. The Norwegian striker uploaded the video on his official YouTube channel.

Haaland was out with girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, who matched him by dressing up as fellow comic book character Catwoman. A video shows Haaland getting make-up done to complete his look.

He went to the streets to see if anyone would recognise him. However one supporter immediately blew up his cover stating “Are you the Man City boy?”

Erlign Haaland launches Youtube Channel

The Manchester City star recently launched his official YouTube channel, with his debut video, "Day in the Life of a Pro Footballer: Erling Haaland," drawing nearly six million views. His follow-up upload, "I Went Undercover as the Joker in the Streets of Manchester," has already racked up over 50,000 views, proving his growing popularity off the field.

Erling Haaland's form in the current season

Haaland continues to remain the Premier League’s leading scorer this season. He has netted 11 goals in his first nine appearances and remains the frontrunner for the Golden Boot. Last season, he narrowly missed out on the honor to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, despite scoring 22 league goals from 31 starts after an injury-hit campaign. Salah’s sensational run 29 goals and 18 assists propelled the Reds to the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s debut year in charge.

Haaland, who failed to score in only his second league game of the season during the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, sat out City’s midweek EFL Cup victory over Swansea due to a knock. However, he is expected to return in time for Sunday’s home clash against Bournemouth as he looks to continue his blistering scoring form.