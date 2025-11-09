Tensions Flare! Mohammed Siraj Gets Into Heated Exchange With Lesego Senokwane During IND-A vs SA-A Match; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

India A pacer Mohammed Siraj found himself at the center of a fiery moment during the unofficial Test match against South Africa A in Bengaluru after an on-field altercation with South African batter Lesego Senokwane. The incident took place during a tense session when Siraj was in the middle of a sharp spell that tested both the skill and composure of the visiting batters.

While Senokwane was battling hard against Siraj’s pace and bounce, one particular delivery turned into an uncomfortable episode. The Indian fast bowler bowled a quick ball that struck Senokwane painfully in the box, forcing the batter to double over in pain. As Senokwane tried to recover, Siraj, who is known for his intensity, exchanged a few heated words with him. The brief confrontation added drama to what was already a charged atmosphere on the field.

Although the blow looked painful, Senokwane eventually regained his composure and continued batting. Siraj, on the other hand, maintained his aggression and kept bowling with fierce intent, trying to break through South Africa A’s resistance. The altercation didn’t escalate further, but it was a clear reflection of Siraj’s fiery nature, one that often fuels his performances rather than distracts him.

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 5: Mohammed Siraj Hits Iconic 'Siu' Celebration After Taking India To A Thrilling Win Over England At The Oval; Video

In a nerve-racking finish to an unforgettable series, Mohammed Siraj delivered the knockout blow as India edged out England by just 6 runs on Day 5 of the fifth Test at The Oval. With the series on the line and England needing only a handful of runs, Siraj stepped up in style to take the final wicket of Gus Atkinson, securing a dramatic win and helping India level the five-match series 2-2.

Siraj, who was outstanding with the ball throughout England’s second innings, produced a near-perfect delivery that beat Atkinson's bat and shattered the stumps. The celebration that followed was just as electric as Siraj broke into his signature ‘Siu’ celebration, a move popularised by Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Indian team erupted in joy.

The wicket not only gave India a hard-fought win in a closely contested match but also marked a personal milestone for Siraj, who claimed a five-wicket haul in the innings. His fiery spell was the turning point in a game that kept swinging back and forth until the final moments.

India's win came after they were dismissed for 224 in their first innings and had to claw their way back with a spirited bowling effort. England looked within reach of victory on multiple occasions, but India's relentless pace attack, led by Siraj and supported by Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep, never let up.

Siraj’s passion, precision, and match-winning performance earned praise from teammates, pundits, and fans alike. His animated celebration was the perfect ending to a thrilling match and a reminder of his growing stature as one of India’s most dependable pacers in all formats.