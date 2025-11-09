 Funny Scenes! Georgia Voll's Ramp Shot Mishap Leaves Teammates In Splits During HH vs ST Women's Big Bash League Clash; Video
Though the ramp shot didn’t quite go to plan, Voll’s fearless attitude once again highlighted her intent to innovate and entertain, hallmarks of modern T20 batting. Fortunately, the only thing hurt that evening was perhaps her pride, not her head.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Image: 7Cricket/X

Sydney Thunder Women batter Georgia Voll had an amusing yet slightly concerning moment during the Women’s Big Bash League match against Hobart Hurricanes Women when she was struck on the helmet while attempting a ramp shot. The incident, though momentarily alarming, quickly turned light-hearted as her teammates in the dugout couldn’t help but burst into laughter.

The unusual episode occurred when Voll, known for her fearless stroke play, tried to scoop a delivery over the wicketkeeper’s head, a classic ramp shot often used in T20 cricket to surprise bowlers. However, her timing went completely awry, and instead of making clean contact with the ball, it deflected off her bat and hit her helmet with a loud thud.

For a split second, there was concern on the field as players checked if Voll was okay. Thankfully, she remained unhurt and shared a smile herself after realizing the comic timing of the mishap. Cameras then caught the Thunder dugout laughing heartily at the unexpected blooper, turning a tense moment into one of the most light-hearted highlights of the match.

Moments like these are reminders of the unpredictable and human side of cricket, even in professional leagues like the WBBL, where intensity runs high, players can find humor in the heat of competition. Voll’s reaction and her teammates’ laughter showed the strong camaraderie and spirit within the Sydney Thunder camp.

