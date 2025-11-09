 Did Ravindra Jadeja Deactivate His Instagram Account Amid CSK–RR Trade Buzz Ahead Of IPL 2026? Check Out
Did Ravindra Jadeja Deactivate His Instagram Account Amid CSK–RR Trade Buzz Ahead Of IPL 2026? Check Out

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Image: CSK/X

In a development that has sent the cricketing world into a frenzy, Chennai Super Kings’ stalwart Ravindra Jadeja appears to have deactivated his Instagram account just as reports emerged that CSK and Rajasthan Royals are in advanced talks over a sensational player trade involving Sanju Samson.

What once seemed like an outlandish rumour, Jadeja for Samson, has now entered the realm of serious negotiation. According to Cricbuzz reports, the two franchises are exploring the high-profile swap, though it’s far from a done deal. Both players are valued at INR 18 crore each, making it one of the most balanced, yet potentially controversial, trades in IPL history.

Sources suggest that while the financial parity is clear, the stumbling block lies in Rajasthan’s additional demand. The Royals are reportedly pushing for the inclusion of another CSK player in the exchange, possibly Dewald Brevis, the dynamic young South African batter who has been a breakout star across global leagues. CSK, however, are understood to be firm in their refusal, considering Jadeja alone a substantial trade piece.

Rajasthan’s lead owner, Manoj Badale, currently stationed in Mumbai, is said to be directly overseeing the talks. Meanwhile, CSK have held discussions with Jadeja himself before initiating formal negotiations, reflecting the franchise’s respect for their veteran all-rounder’s stature and contribution. For now, insiders say the ball is in Rajasthan’s court.

Trade talks surround the upcoming IPL season

Interestingly, the Royals are also believed to have reached out to other franchises such as Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders as a backup plan. However, Sunrisers reportedly showed little interest, given their already stacked opening lineup featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan.

Amid all the trade chatter, Jadeja’s sudden disappearance from Instagram has only fueled speculation. Fans have taken to social media, wondering whether the move signals frustration, privacy, or simply a desire to stay away from the noise surrounding his future.

For now, nothing is official, but the possibility of Ravindra Jadeja donning Rajasthan Royals’ pink while Sanju Samson leads Chennai Super Kings in yellow has turned into one of the most gripping stories of the IPL offseason.

