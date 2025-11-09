World Record Alert! Meghalaya's Akash Kumar Hits Fastest First-Class 50 With 8 Sixes In A Row; Video

Akash Kumar hit 8 consecutive sixes to reach the fastest half-century in First Class cricket | Image Credit: X/BCCI Domestic

Meghalaya's Akash Kumar registered his name in the record books on Sunday. He became only the third player in first-class cricket to smash six sixes in an over (where data is available). In the process, the 25-year-old also scored the fastest fifty in the format. Kumar hit eight sixes in a row, to reach a 11-ball fifty. Across all formats, Yuvraj Singh's 12 ball 50 remained the fastest for India.

Akash Kumar walked into bat for Meghalaya with his team in a comfortable position thanks to opener Arpit Bhatewara's double century. Coming in at 576/6, the 25-year-old began his innings with a dot and two singles. What followed was a record breaking onslaught, hammering the next eight balls for sixes to reach his fifty.

Akash's half-century came one just ball quicker than the previous record holder. Leicestershire's Wayne White had done it off 12 balls in 2012. Meanwhile, Clive Inman struck his fifty off just 13 balls in 1965. Akash broke the record for the fastest half-century in terms of balls faced, but he remains second on the list for the fastest fifty by time getting there in 9 minutes. Imam's whirlwind knock lasted just 8 minutes.

Kumar joins Ravi Shastri and Garry Sobers as the only players to hit 6 sixes in first class cricket. South Africa's Mike Procter also hit six consecutive sixes but in a single over. In limited overs cricket, Yuvraj Singh, Herschelle Gibbs and Kieron Pollard have all achieved the feat.

Meghalaya posted a massive 628/6 before declaring their innings in Surat, In response, Arunachal Pradesh were shot out for just 73, in a cruel mockery. Kumar was at it with ball in hand as well, helping himself to a wicket in his four over spell on Sunday.