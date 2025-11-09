 'Tumhare Baal Silky Ho Jayenge': Suryakumar Yadav Pours Raw Egg On Tilak Varma's Hair During Wild Birthday Celebration, Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Tumhare Baal Silky Ho Jayenge': Suryakumar Yadav Pours Raw Egg On Tilak Varma's Hair During Wild Birthday Celebration, Video Goes Viral

'Tumhare Baal Silky Ho Jayenge': Suryakumar Yadav Pours Raw Egg On Tilak Varma's Hair During Wild Birthday Celebration, Video Goes Viral

In a wild birthday celebration, Suryakumar Yadav was seen pouring a raw egg mixture on the hair of Tilak Varma during his hiscake-cuttingg ceremony. Indian left-hand batter and Asia Cup final hero, Tilak Varma, turned 23 years old yesterday, on November 8. The Indian Men's Cricket Team and support staff, touring in Australia celebrated his birthday.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Instagram @tilakvarma9

In a wild birthday celebration, Suryakumar Yadav was seen pouring a raw egg mixture on the hair of Tilak Varma during his hiscake-cuttingg ceremony. Indian left-hand batter and Asia Cup final hero, Tilak Varma, turned 23 years old yesterday, on November 8. The Indian Men's Cricket Team and support staff, touring in Australia for the recently concluded bilateral T-20I series, celebrated his birthday together.

The loving birthday celebration turned wild when India's T-20 captain Suryakumar Yadav pulled out his party weapon. In a video shared by Varma on his Instagram handle Indian cricket team was seen surrounding him while he was supposed to be cutting the cake peacefully. When Varma spotted SKY, blending several raw eggs in a glass, he went into a frenzy and tried to reason.

WATCH VIDEO:

However, fully prepared team members did not support his plea and asked him to remove the jersey he was wearing, as Varma removed his t-shirt, cheers and applause echoed through the lobby. Varma started cutting the cake while flexing his hard-earned muscles, while SKY started pouring the entire mixture in the glass on his hair and face. Others also joined him and started applying cake on his face.

FPJ Shorts
FPIs Turn Net Sellers Again In November, Withdraw ₹12,569 Crore Amid Global Risk-Off Sentiment
FPIs Turn Net Sellers Again In November, Withdraw ₹12,569 Crore Amid Global Risk-Off Sentiment
Washington Sundar Continues Meteoric Rise, Awarded 'Impact Player' After IND vs AUS Heroics
Washington Sundar Continues Meteoric Rise, Awarded 'Impact Player' After IND vs AUS Heroics
Which Country Drinks The Most Alcohol In 2025? India's Rank Will Shock You
Which Country Drinks The Most Alcohol In 2025? India's Rank Will Shock You
'Smriti Aur Harman Ne Waada Kiya Tha', Salman Khan Recalls As Jhulan Goswami & Anjum Chopra Join Him On Bigg Boss 19 Sets
'Smriti Aur Harman Ne Waada Kiya Tha', Salman Khan Recalls As Jhulan Goswami & Anjum Chopra Join Him On Bigg Boss 19 Sets

In an interesting conversation, Varma was heard asking SKY if there's dahi mixed in the mixture. As Surya said no, he further said, "Ab tumhare baal mast silky ho jayenge."

Read Also
Tilak Varma's Lookalike Goes Viral After Being Spotted With A Mysterious Girl, Fans Cannot Spot...
article-image
Read Also
IND vs AUS 5th T20: Shubman Gill Clicks Pictures & Signs Autographs For Fans After Rain Washes Out...
article-image

Varma was born on November 8 in 2002, in the Kukatpally neighbourhood of Hyderabad. Varma was celebrated for India's win in the Asia Cup final for his heroic knock of 69 runs, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Smriti Aur Harman Ne Waada Kiya Tha', Salman Khan Recalls As Jhulan Goswami & Anjum Chopra Join Him...

'Smriti Aur Harman Ne Waada Kiya Tha', Salman Khan Recalls As Jhulan Goswami & Anjum Chopra Join Him...

MP News: World Cup Winner Deepti Sharma Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain--VIDEO

MP News: World Cup Winner Deepti Sharma Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain--VIDEO

'Tumhare Baal Silky Ho Jayenge': Suryakumar Yadav Pours Raw Egg On Tilak Varma's Hair During Wild...

'Tumhare Baal Silky Ho Jayenge': Suryakumar Yadav Pours Raw Egg On Tilak Varma's Hair During Wild...

US Man Disguised As Woman Caught Stealing Several Courier Packages, Arrested After CCTV Footage Goes...

US Man Disguised As Woman Caught Stealing Several Courier Packages, Arrested After CCTV Footage Goes...

MP News: 12-Feet-Long Indian Rock Python Rescued Safely In Chhatarpur; Released Into Dense Forest

MP News: 12-Feet-Long Indian Rock Python Rescued Safely In Chhatarpur; Released Into Dense Forest