'Tumhare Baal Silky Ho Jayenge': Suryakumar Yadav Pours Raw Egg On Tilak Varma's Hair During Wild Birthday Celebration, Video Goes Viral

In a wild birthday celebration, Suryakumar Yadav was seen pouring a raw egg mixture on the hair of Tilak Varma during his hiscake-cuttingg ceremony. Indian left-hand batter and Asia Cup final hero, Tilak Varma, turned 23 years old yesterday, on November 8. The Indian Men's Cricket Team and support staff, touring in Australia for the recently concluded bilateral T-20I series, celebrated his birthday together.

The loving birthday celebration turned wild when India's T-20 captain Suryakumar Yadav pulled out his party weapon. In a video shared by Varma on his Instagram handle Indian cricket team was seen surrounding him while he was supposed to be cutting the cake peacefully. When Varma spotted SKY, blending several raw eggs in a glass, he went into a frenzy and tried to reason.

However, fully prepared team members did not support his plea and asked him to remove the jersey he was wearing, as Varma removed his t-shirt, cheers and applause echoed through the lobby. Varma started cutting the cake while flexing his hard-earned muscles, while SKY started pouring the entire mixture in the glass on his hair and face. Others also joined him and started applying cake on his face.

In an interesting conversation, Varma was heard asking SKY if there's dahi mixed in the mixture. As Surya said no, he further said, "Ab tumhare baal mast silky ho jayenge."

Varma was born on November 8 in 2002, in the Kukatpally neighbourhood of Hyderabad. Varma was celebrated for India's win in the Asia Cup final for his heroic knock of 69 runs, which earned him the Player of the Match award.