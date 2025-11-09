'Nude' Woman Seen Performing Dangerous Stunt From Moving Car On Shaheed Path Road In Lucknow - VIDEO

A disturbing video circulating on social media has sparked outrage, showing a woman performing dangerous stunts while leaning out of a moving vehicle on Shaheed Path in Lucknow. The incident has raised fresh concerns about reckless behavior on one of the city's major thoroughfares.

The viral footage shows a woman, reportedly not properly clothed, leaning precariously out of the window of a black car bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number. The woman can be seen with half her body hanging outside the moving vehicle while performing what witnesses described as objectionable acts.

According to an Instagram post by the handle 'upkabar,' the shameful video from Lucknow's Shaheed Path shows a young woman traveling in a car without proper clothing. Passersby recorded the incident and shared it widely on social media platforms.

Following the video's viral spread, Lucknow Police has reportedly begun investigating the matter. However, official confirmation from the police department is still awaited. Authorities have not yet issued a statement regarding the incident or any potential action against those involved.

This incident is not isolated. Shaheed Path has increasingly become a hotspot for miscreants who choose this stretch of road for dangerous activities and misadventures. In recent months, several videos have surfaced showing people indulging in reckless behavior on this route, putting not only their own lives but also the lives of other commuters at serious risk.

The repeated occurrence of such incidents has raised questions about enforcement of traffic laws and public safety measures on this important arterial road in the Uttar Pradesh capital.