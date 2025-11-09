AAP MLA Accused Of Rape Flees To Australia, Punjab Police Under Scanner

In a major embarrassment for the Punjab government, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, accused in a rape case, has fled to Australia after evading arrest for over two months. The Sanour legislator, who has been absconding since September 2, surfaced in a video interview with an Australia-based Punjabi web channel on Friday, brazenly stating he would return only after securing bail.

The case has become particularly sensitive as Pathanmajra is reportedly Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's maternal uncle, intensifying criticism of Punjab Police's failure to apprehend him despite extensive search operations and a lookout notice. In a dramatic incident, when police traveled to Karnal, Haryana, for his arrest, the MLA escaped from custody. Police claimed his supporters opened fire on the team at Dabri village, though Pathanmajra denied involvement, alleging he fled fearing a fake encounter.

During the interview, Pathanmajra denied all charges, calling them a political conspiracy to silence Punjab's voice. He claimed ministers and MLAs are sidelined on important matters and freedom of expression is being curtailed. A Patiala court has initiated criminal proceedings against him for repeated non-appearance. The confirmation of his presence in Australia has triggered sharp questions about how an accused in a serious crime managed to leave the country despite a lookout notice, with critics questioning whether his political connections enabled the escape.