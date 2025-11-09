 Video Of Woman Dancing To ‘Sara Sara Din Tum Kaam Karoge, To Pyar Kab Karoge’ Inside SBI Manager’s Cabin In Haryana’s Panchkula Goes Viral
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
A video purportedly shot inside a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Panchkula, Haryana, has gone viral on social media, sparking sharp criticism over workplace decorum. The clip shows a woman dancing around a man, identified as the branch manager, who appears to be busy with his work, as the popular Bollywood track “Sara Sara Din Tum Kaam Karoge To Pyar Kab Karoge” plays in the background.

The video, reportedly filmed inside the manager’s cabin, has triggered widespread outrage among users, who questioned the growing trend of making social media reels in professional settings. One user, Nitin Tyagi, shared the clip on X, writing, “Work or Reel? SBI Office Video Sparks Outrage!”

Another user commented, “Maybe a few feel work pressure, but many are busy showing off on social media. Such people bring a bad name to the banking fraternity.” Others called the act “pathetic” and “mockery of banking professionalism,” demanding strict action against those involved.

A banker reacting to the video wrote, “Already bankers are struggling with humiliation, pressure, and public distrust… and now this? If this is the new face of SBI, it’s shameful. Workplace discipline and public image both matter. Not everything is content for social media.”

SBI has yet to comment on the incident.

