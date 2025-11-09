PM Modi Thanks Bhutan For Reverent Welcome To Lord Buddha’s Sacred Relics, Calls It A Symbol Of Peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed gratitude to the people and leadership of Bhutan for the reverent welcome accorded to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha from India. | IANS & File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed gratitude to the people and leadership of Bhutan for the reverent welcome accorded to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha from India.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt appreciation to the people and leadership of Bhutan for the reverent welcome accorded to the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India."

These relics symbolise the timeless message of peace, compassion and harmony. The teachings of Lord Buddha are a sacred link between our two nations' shared spiritual heritage.

He added, "These relics symbolise the timeless message of peace, compassion and harmony. The teachings of Lord Buddha are a sacred link between our two nations' shared spiritual heritage."

India has sent sacred relics of Lord Buddha, enshrined at the National Museum, New Delhi, to Bhutan for a public exposition from November 8th to 18th, marking yet another chapter in the deep spiritual and cultural connection between the two nations.

The Indian delegation, led by Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, comprises senior Buddhist monks and officials. The exposition marks another milestone in the enduring cultural and spiritual partnership between India and Bhutan.

Upon arrival at Paro International Airport on November 8, the sacred relics were received with deep reverence by the Home Minister of the Royal Government of Bhutan, Tshering, Tshoki Lopen of the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan, and the Mayor of Paro (Dzongkhag) Norbu Wangchuk, Ambassador of India to Bhutan Sandeep Arya and senior officials and monks from Bhutan.

The Royal Queen Mother Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck and Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck also paid their respects to the holy relics during the ceremony.

Following the ceremonial welcome, the Holy Relics were escorted to Tashichho Dzong's Grand Kuenrey Hall in Thimphu, where they were enshrined with traditional religious rituals.

Speaking on the occasion, Virendra Kumar expressed his deep sense of honour in leading the Indian delegation, stating that "this exposition strengthens the cultural and spiritual ties between India and Bhutan, reinforcing the shared heritage of peace and compassion inspired by Lord Buddha."

Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for bringing the sacred relics to Bhutan. He noted that the concept of the festival was envisioned by the King of Bhutan as a symbol of global peace and harmony.

The Prime Minister commended the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), calling the event "a significant milestone in Bhutan-India relations."

He also extended appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating this sacred visit, underscoring the deep-rooted spiritual and cultural ties between the two nations.

During the exposition, the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) will organize three thematic exhibitions to enrich the spiritual experience, including Guru Padmasambhava: Tracing the Life and Sacred Sites of the 'Precious Guru' in India, Sacred Legacy of the Shakyas: Excavation and Significance of Buddha Relics, and Life and Teachings of the Buddha: A Journey Through the Path to Enlightenment.

Buddhism has been the cornerstone of Bhutanese identity for centuries, shaping its culture, governance, and philosophy of Gross National Happiness (GNH). From ancient sanctuaries such as Kyichu Lhakhang (7th century) to the iconic Paro Taktsang, the teachings of Guru Padmasambhava continue to inspire Bhutan's spiritual life and national ethos.

The exposition in Bhutan stands as a timeless symbol of peace, compassion, and unity -- reaffirming the spiritual bond that links the peoples of India and Bhutan through the eternal teachings of Lord Buddha.

This sacred exposition is part of India's continuing tradition of sharing its Buddhist heritage with the world. It follows successful international relic exhibitions in Mongolia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Russia's Kalmykia region, as well as the historic repatriation of the Piprahwa Jewel Relics to India, celebrated as a national moment of pride by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Piprahwa relics, discovered in 1898 by British civil engineer William Claxton Peppe in Piprahwa, Uttar Pradesh, are believed to be associated with the mortal remains of Lord Buddha. Enshrined by His followers around the 3rd century BCE, these relics have long held immense spiritual value for the global Buddhist community and represent one of the most important archaeological discoveries in India's history.

Originally slated for auction in Hong Kong in May 2025, the sacred artefacts were successfully secured by the Ministry of Culture through decisive intervention, reflecting the Modi government's unwavering commitment to preserving India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

