 Earthquake Of 5.4 Magnitude Strikes Andaman Sea Near Barren Island; Authorities Issue Sea Warning
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEarthquake Of 5.4 Magnitude Strikes Andaman Sea Near Barren Island; Authorities Issue Sea Warning

Earthquake Of 5.4 Magnitude Strikes Andaman Sea Near Barren Island; Authorities Issue Sea Warning

The tremors were felt in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, but there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in the Andaman Sea on Sunday. | PTI

Port Blair: An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in the Andaman Sea on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The tremors were felt in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, but there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, an official said.

The earthquake took place at 12.06 pm, and the depth of the tremor was 90 km, the seismology centre said.

However, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Dr Chandra Bhushan Kumar said, "An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude occurred on November 9 around 12.08 pm. Tremors were felt at Mayabunder, Rangat and its adjoining areas in North and Middle Andaman. We have alerted all the agencies concerned, and standard protocols are in place."

FPJ Shorts
Thane News: Dombivli Glows with Energy As Thousands Join 'Friendship Run 2025’
Thane News: Dombivli Glows with Energy As Thousands Join 'Friendship Run 2025’
Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On India, Upgrades Equities To ‘Overweight’; Nifty Target 29,000 By 2026
Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On India, Upgrades Equities To ‘Overweight’; Nifty Target 29,000 By 2026
Tensions Flare! Mohammed Siraj Gets Into Heated Exchange With Lesego Senokwane During IND-A vs SA-A Match; Video
Tensions Flare! Mohammed Siraj Gets Into Heated Exchange With Lesego Senokwane During IND-A vs SA-A Match; Video
Ariana Grande Dazzles In Indian Designer Rahul Mishra's Handcrafted Emerald Gown For Wicked: Part Two
Ariana Grande Dazzles In Indian Designer Rahul Mishra's Handcrafted Emerald Gown For Wicked: Part Two
Read Also
PM Modi Thanks Bhutan For Reverent Welcome To Lord Buddha’s Sacred Relics, Calls It A Symbol Of...
article-image

Several teams in the region are actively monitoring the seismic activity, he said.

"As precautionary measures, we have advised tourists and fishermen not to venture into the sea," he said.

According to the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) in Port Blair, the epicentre of the tremor was located at a depth of 96 kilometres north of Barren Island in the sea.

Barren Island, known for being the only active volcano in India, is nearly 140 km away from Port Blair by sea. This uninhabited island lies at the junction of the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates.

Read Also
Video Of Woman Dancing To ‘Sara Sara Din Tum Kaam Karoge, To Pyar Kab Karoge’ Inside SBI...
article-image

The Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt extending up to the Andaman-Nicobar island region is known to be one of the seismically active belts in the world, and earthquakes frequently hit the archipelago.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earthquake Of 5.4 Magnitude Strikes Andaman Sea Near Barren Island; Authorities Issue Sea Warning

Earthquake Of 5.4 Magnitude Strikes Andaman Sea Near Barren Island; Authorities Issue Sea Warning

PM Modi Thanks Bhutan For Reverent Welcome To Lord Buddha’s Sacred Relics, Calls It A Symbol Of...

PM Modi Thanks Bhutan For Reverent Welcome To Lord Buddha’s Sacred Relics, Calls It A Symbol Of...

Video Of Woman Dancing To ‘Sara Sara Din Tum Kaam Karoge, To Pyar Kab Karoge’ Inside SBI...

Video Of Woman Dancing To ‘Sara Sara Din Tum Kaam Karoge, To Pyar Kab Karoge’ Inside SBI...

'Naa Curfew Hai Na Danga Hai, UP Mein Sab Changa Hai': CM Yogi Adityanath Hails Law & Order Under...

'Naa Curfew Hai Na Danga Hai, UP Mein Sab Changa Hai': CM Yogi Adityanath Hails Law & Order Under...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Bihar Against Infiltrators, Accuses RJD-Congress Of Reviving ‘Jungle...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Bihar Against Infiltrators, Accuses RJD-Congress Of Reviving ‘Jungle...