VIDEO: PM Modi Unveils ₹8,260 Crore Projects, Urges Uttarakhand To Chart Roadmap For 2047

PM Modi Unveils ₹8,260 Crore Projects, Urges Uttarakhand To Chart Roadmap For 2047 | ANI

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon the people of Uttarakhand to move ahead with a clear roadmap for 2047 and make the state a model of development in the next 25 years.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebration of Uttarakhand’s foundation day at the Forest Research Institute campus in Dehradun, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 8,260 crore.

Greeting the people in Garhwali and Kumaoni, Modi said November 9 marks the long struggle and sacrifice of the people of Uttarakhand. Paying tribute to those who fought for statehood, he said the dreams that inspired the creation of Uttarakhand during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government are being realised today.

Recalling his visits to the hills, Modi said the hard work of Uttarakhand’s people had always inspired him. “When I had the darshan of Baba Kedar, I said this decade would belong to Uttarakhand. Today, I am convinced that this is the era of Uttarakhand’s rise,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s progress, Modi said Uttarakhand’s budget has grown from Rs 4,000 crore at the time of its formation to over Rs 1 lakh crore. Power generation has quadrupled, the road network has doubled, and air travel has grown significantly, with more than 4,000 passengers now flying daily compared to the same number in six months 25 years ago. The number of medical colleges has increased from one to ten, and every village now has full vaccine coverage.

He said Uttarakhand’s economy is closely linked with connectivity and informed that projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore are under construction. These include the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail line, Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, and ropeways to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib. Modi said such projects will strengthen tourism and boost local economies.

Urging the state to focus on its next phase of growth, the Prime Minister said Uttarakhand has the potential to become the “spiritual capital of the world.” He suggested that every constituency develop yoga centres and promote homestay tourism by showcasing local cuisine like chutkani, arsa, and jhangora kheer. Festivals such as Harela and Nanda Devi could be turned into tourism draws through a “One District–One Festival” initiative.

Appreciating the state’s efforts to promote winter tourism, Modi said the number of visitors to Adi Kailash has risen from 2,000 to 30,000 in three years, while Kedarnath now attracts 17 lakh pilgrims annually. He added that Uttarakhand is also emerging as a film and wedding destination due to its new policies.

Modi praised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for his leadership, saying the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code has set an example for other states. He also lauded laws against forced conversion and riots as steps taken in the national interest.

Concluding his address, Modi said, “When India celebrates 100 years of independence, Uttarakhand must stand among the developed states of the nation. The Centre will fully support the state on this journey.”

Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister Ajay Tamta, and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.