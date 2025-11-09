'Take Money, Don't Give Vote To NDA...': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Tells Women In Poll-Bound Bihar

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | X @ANI

Bhagalpur: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the ruling NDA government in Bihar, alleging that they had failed to improve women's safety and tackle migration from the state for jobs.

Addressing a rally here, Priyanka Gandhi, MP, accused NDA leaders of making "false promises".

She said Nitish Kumar has been Chief Minister for the last 20 years and alleged that women continue to deal with struggles and their lives have not improved.

#WATCH | Bihar | Addressing a public rally in Bhagalpur, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "PM Modi thinks he can get your vote by making false promises and offering you Rs 10,000... It has been their government in Bihar for the last 20 years, and they have done nothing for… pic.twitter.com/OagPJPw5M4 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2025

Referring to Rs 10,000 transferred to eligible women under Mukhyamantri Mahile Rozgar Yojana by the NDA government, she said NDA government has remembered women on the eve of elections to seek their votes.

"They are trying to bribe you....take the money, but don't give them your vote," the Congress leader said.

She alos alleged that language used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attack his political rivals in his speeches is unbecoming of his post.

The second phase of assembly polls is set to be held on November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14. Bihar saw record polling in the first phase.

All seats in Bhagalpur district will go to polls in the second phase of polling. This includes Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti (SC), Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

In Bihpur, sitting BJP MLA Kumar Shailendra is seeking a third consecutive win. He is facing challenge from Arpana Kumari (VIP), representing the Mahagathbandhan, and Pawan Choudhary (Jan Suraaj).

In Gopalpur, JD(U)'s Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal is contesting against Prem Sagar alias Dablu Yadav (VIP) of Mahagathbandhan and Mankeshwar Singh alias Mantu Singh (Jan Suraaj).

Pirpainti (SC) seat is seeing contest between Murari Pasavan (BJP), Ram Vilash Paswan (RJD) and Ghanshyam Das (Jan Suraaj).

Bhagalpur Assembly constituency is seeing a contest between Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma, BJP's Rohit Pandey, and Jan Suraaj's Abhay Kant Jha.

Sultanganj is witnessing a fight between JD(U)'s sitting MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal, Chandan Kumar (RJD) and Lalan Kumar (Congress).

In Nathnagar, Mithun Kumar (LJP-RV) is facing Sheikh Zeyaul Hassan (RJD), Ajay Kumar Roy (Jan Suraaj) and Mohmmad Ismail (AIMIM).

The results of assembly polls will be declared on November 14.

