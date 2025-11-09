 'My Enemies May Even Get Me Killed': Janshakti Janta Dal Chief Tej Pratap Yadav Says He's Under Threat, Security Tightened
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'My Enemies May Even Get Me Killed': Janshakti Janta Dal Chief Tej Pratap Yadav Says He's Under Threat, Security Tightened

'My Enemies May Even Get Me Killed': Janshakti Janta Dal Chief Tej Pratap Yadav Says He's Under Threat, Security Tightened

Tej Pratap Yadav, expelled from RJD and now leading Janshakti Janta Dal, claims he is under threat and fears his enemies may get him killed amid Bihar assembly polls. His security has been increased, though he didn’t name his adversaries. Despite political turmoil and family rift, he extended birthday wishes to his brother Tejashwi, emphasizing ongoing blessings.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Janta Dal Chief Tej Pratap Yadav | ANI

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap on Sunday claimed that he has been "under threat" and his enemies might get him "killed".

Yadav, who recently floated his political outfit after being expelled from the RJD by his father, is contesting from the Mahua constituency in the ongoing Bihar assembly polls.

Janshakti Janta Dal Chief Tej Pratap Yadav's Statement

Talking to reporters here, Yadav said, "My security has been increased...I am under threat. My enemies may even get me killed. Everyone seems like an enemy".

FPJ Shorts
Kim Kardashian Fails California Bar Exam Again, Says She’s ‘Not A Lawyer Yet’ But Vows To Keep Trying
Kim Kardashian Fails California Bar Exam Again, Says She’s ‘Not A Lawyer Yet’ But Vows To Keep Trying
WATCH: New Dashcam Video Captures Exact Moment Doomed UPS Cargo Plane Exploded Over Kentucky And Killed 13
WATCH: New Dashcam Video Captures Exact Moment Doomed UPS Cargo Plane Exploded Over Kentucky And Killed 13
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Hikes Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship; Opens New Academic Blocks In Tawang
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Hikes Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship; Opens New Academic Blocks In Tawang
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 9, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 9, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw

He, however, did not divulge the identities of his enemies.

Yadav also congratulated his younger brother Tejashwi on his birthday and said, "My blessings are always with him. He should continue to grow further".

Read Also
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Theft,' Says SIR Aims To Institutionalise It
article-image

Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD on May 25 for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being 'in a relationship' with a woman.

He, however, deleted the social media post later with a claim that his page was "hacked". Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour".

A few days later, after his expulsion from the party, Tej Pratap had alleged that there was a "conspiracy" to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother.

He had voiced his sentiments in a couple of posts on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 9, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 9, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'My Enemies May Even Get Me Killed': Janshakti Janta Dal Chief Tej Pratap Yadav Says He's Under...

'My Enemies May Even Get Me Killed': Janshakti Janta Dal Chief Tej Pratap Yadav Says He's Under...

'What A Shame': Supreme Court Slammed For Declining Urgent Delhi Pollution Hearing

'What A Shame': Supreme Court Slammed For Declining Urgent Delhi Pollution Hearing

'Mahagathbandhan Winning More Than 75 Seats': Congress Leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh Predicts...

'Mahagathbandhan Winning More Than 75 Seats': Congress Leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh Predicts...

Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Severe’ Category; Anand Vihar, Bawana, RK Puram Cross 400 AQI...

Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Severe’ Category; Anand Vihar, Bawana, RK Puram Cross 400 AQI...