'All Are Welcome In Sangh As Sons Of Bharat Mata': Mohan Bhagwat On Muslims In RSS – Video

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat | ANI

Bengaluru: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat stated on Sunday that everyone is welcome in the RSS and all those who consider this land their motherland can join the Sangh.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Statements

“No Brahmin, Shaiva, Muslim or Christian is excluded from the Sangh. Only Hindus are allowed -- and by Hindu, we mean all those who consider this land their motherland. People from different denominations can come to the Sangh; only keep your separateness aside,” he said.

#WATCH | Bengaluru | On being asked are Muslims allowed in RSS?, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "No Brahmin is allowed in Sangha. No other caste is allowed in Sangha. No Muslim is allowed, no Christian is allowed in the Sangha... Only Hindus are allowed. So people with different… https://t.co/CbBHvT9H7n pic.twitter.com/WJNjYWPMSq — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2025

He made the remarks while answering a question on whether Muslims are allowed in the Sangh, and how the organisation seeks to build confidence among minorities. “Your uniqueness is welcome. But when you come inside the Shakha, you come as a son of Bharat Mata -- as a member of this Hindu society,” he said.

“Muslims and Christians come to the Shakha just like people from various castes of Hindu society. We don’t take a count of who they are, nor do we ask about their background. We are all sons of Bharat Mata -- that’s how the Sangh sees everyone,” Bhagwat explained.

Speaking about outreach, he said, “Earlier, certain communities and groups, like the church, were kept apart or untouched. We now have to make specific efforts to contact them -- that’s what our outreach programme is for. But outreach doesn’t mean we are going to impose or do something there.”

He elaborated, “The Sangh says we will do anything for anybody. Each person has to fulfil their own duty and bring about their own progress. We enable and prepare people to do that. Even God helps those who help themselves. So don’t expect anything from the Sangh,” he said.

“But if you come to the Sangh without expecting anything from others, you can accomplish your own goals. That is what we teach. So yes, there is outreach -- and if others are doing noble work, we will support them,” he added.

Addressing a question on whether the Sangh will open schools for Muslims, Bhagwat said, “We don’t open schools for specific communities or castes. The Sangh focuses only on its core work -- man-making. Our volunteers run separate, autonomous organisations. We expect them to become self-reliant so that they don’t need external assistance.”

“They will do everything on the same principle -- ‘God helps those who help themselves’. There are Shishu Mandirs in Muslim localities as well, run by Vidya Bharati,” he noted.

“The outreach is purely an appeal to come and contribute. The Sangh asks people to dedicate their efforts at the feet of Bharat Mata. The Sangh doesn’t give anything -- it asks for everything,” Bhagwat said.

Answering another question on Gen Z, artificial intelligence, and modern attractions, Bhagwat stated, “In the Sangh, any change is acceptable except one basic truth -- that Hindustan is a Hindu nation. That will never change. Everything else can evolve.”

“Proposals are discussed, and when consensus is reached, the change is implemented within minutes. Until then, discussions continue. This is our process, and through it, we have made many changes,” he explained.

He added, “People of all kinds can come to the Sangh. Transgenders too -- if they come to the Shakha, participate in programmes, and respect the concept of a Hindu nation -- are welcome. There is no bar.”

On engaging younger generations, Bhagwat said, “If Gen Z is active on social media, we must go there and connect with them. During the days of Dr Hedgewar, there were two generations -- those with him and those he enrolled. The younger ones were drawn to cinema and cricket. Once, Hedgewar went to a cinema hall and stood in line with volunteers to buy tickets -- after that, everything became normal,” he recalled.

“If we want to reach them, we must go where they are. If they are attached to something, we should understand it too. Don’t worry about generational change -- our methodology and programmes are very adaptive. We will continue to evolve with the times,” Bhagwat concluded.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)