PM Modi Shares Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Article On Northeast India, Calls It Nation’s ‘Forward Face’ And Natural Gateway To Southeast Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) & Union Minister of the development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia (R) | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared an article written by Union Minister of the development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia, who highlighted how 'Ashtalakshmi' Northeast India has become the country's natural gateway to India and has been transformed from a frontier to being India's "forward face."

Recently, Union Minister Scindia visited Meghalaya and Assam, where he said he "observed nature at its most authentic" and saw the cultural richness of the communities which inhabit its environment. After his visit, he wrote an article in a leading news daily, highlighting the region has prospered with the increased connectivity with air routes, highways and other initiatives.

In this insightful article, Union Minister Jyotiradiya Scinda shares his experience of visiting the North East, describing its beauty and the indomitable spirit of its people.

In this insightful article, Union Minister Shri @JM_Scindia shares his experience of visiting the North East, describing its beauty and the indomitable spirit of its people.



Highlighting the North East as ‘Ashtalakshmi’, the Minister explains how it is becoming India’s natural… https://t.co/cobnqPl4qU — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 9, 2025

Highlighting the North East as 'Ashtalakshmi', the Minister explains how it is becoming India's natural gateway to Southeast Asia. He emphasises that the North East is not just India's frontier, it is now its forward face," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote on X.

Minister Scindia also praised the development in the Northeast region, crediting it to the vision of PM Modi.

"During my recent visit to Meghalaya and Assam, I had the privilege of observing nature at its most authentic, where the grandeur of the environment is complemented by the cultural richness of the communities that inhabit it. I pen down my reflections in today's Hindustan Times on how dynamic lands of the Northeast, guided by the vision of PM Nareandra Modi, is emerging as a true growth engine of Bharat, rooted in tradition, powered by innovation and strengthened by the resilience of its people," Scinda wrote on X.

During my recent visit to Meghalaya and Assam, I had the privilege of observing nature at its most authentic, where the grandeur of the environment is complemented by the cultural richness of the communities that inhabit it.



I pen down my reflections in today’s @HtTweets on how… pic.twitter.com/eoxu7nQzfX — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) November 9, 2025

In an article titled 'India's Northeast: Where nature, progress, people breathe together', Minister Scindia underlines how deeper connectivity in the region makes the area "the natural gateway to Southeast Asia."

In a deeply moving and profoundly inspiring experience, Scindia said he witnessed the "breathtaking beauty of Northeast" which is only "matched by the warmth, simplicity, and indomitable spirit of its people."

According to him, he visited multiple places in the State, including the Mushroom development Centre in Upper Shillong, "a quiet revolution in the heart of Meghalaya", where scientists and the local community have joined hands to transform rural livelihoods. He also visited Sohra, also known as Cherapunji, where he laid the foundation stone for a project worth Rs 233 crore, Integrated Sohra Tourism Circuit under PM-DevINE. In Assam, Guwahati, he inaugurated the North Eastern Science and Technology (NEST) Cluster at IIT Guwahati and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth Rs 635 crore.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)