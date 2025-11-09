 Delhi Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Man For Kidnapping And Assaulting Six-Year-Old Boy In Subhash Place Area
Updated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a six-year-old boy in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place area over a personal grudge. | Representative Image

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a six-year-old boy in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place area over a personal grudge, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 3.18 am on November 4, reporting the kidnapping of a six-year-old boy from Subhash Place area.

"The child's mother said her son had gone to a nearby shop around 7 pm on November 3 but did not return home. Suspecting that someone had kidnapped him, she approached the police," a senior officer said.

Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR. A team launched a search operation and CCTV footage from nearby streets and shops was scanned, while photographs of the missing child were circulated among local staff and neighbouring police stations, the officer added.

"During the search, the boy was found injured in bushes near the railway lines and was shifted to a hospital for treatment," the officer said, adding that the team later traced and arrested the accused from Shakurbasti.

During interrogation, Samem confessed that he had kidnapped and assaulted the child due to a personal grudge, the police said.

The accused is being interrogated to ascertain if anyone else was involved and further investigation is underway, they added.

