'What A Shame': Supreme Court Slammed For Declining Urgent Delhi Pollution Hearing

The Supreme Court of India has drawn sharp criticism from citizens after refusing to hold an urgent hearing on the deteriorating air quality crisis in Delhi-NCR, despite desperate pleas from environmental advocates citing hazardous pollution levels.

The controversy erupted on Monday when an advocate appearing in the air pollution matter sought early listing before Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, highlighting the rapidly worsening air quality in the National Capital Region.

"The air quality in NCR is deteriorating, as my lords may also be aware," the counsel stated, requesting the matter be heard urgently. She noted that the court had directed the commission and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file an affidavit on November 3, but no date had been set for listing.

Chief Justice Gavai informed the counsel that the matter was already scheduled for November 12. When the advocate pointed out the tentative list showed November 14 and requested a November 10 hearing, the CJI declined, stating the bench was occupied with hearings on the ongoing challenge to the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021.

The Chief Justice suggested the pollution matter could be heard alongside the Taj Trapezium Zone case, saying, "We will keep it along the Taj Trapezium."

Public anger intensified after videos surfaced on Sunday showing CJI BR Gavai and Supreme Court Judges Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, and Sanjay Karol participating in a walkathon organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association, notably, without wearing masks despite the severe pollution levels.

Social media user Mr Hello commented on the footage, writing, "Nobody is wearing a mask. The reason why Supreme Court turned down the request for urgently hearing a matter on pollution. What a shame."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The juxtaposition of judges participating in an outdoor event while declining to address the pollution crisis urgently has sparked widespread debate about judicial priorities during a public health emergency.

Delhi-NCR has been grappling with severe air pollution in recent weeks, with air quality indices reaching hazardous levels. Environmental advocates have been pressing for immediate judicial intervention to enforce pollution control measures and hold authorities accountable for implementing existing directives.

The Supreme Court's decision to delay the hearing until mid-November has raised concerns among activists and citizens who fear that further delays could worsen the health crisis affecting millions of residents in the region.