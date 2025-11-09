'40 Vehicles, 200 Cops, City Jammed': Swati Maliwal Targets Arvind Kejriwal Over Heavy Security - VIDEO

Swati Maliwal, once a vocal advocate of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s policies and governance, has now turned into one of his strongest critics, frequently targeting him and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In her latest remarks, Maliwal took a swipe at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over the heavy security deployment for the former Delhi Chief Minister.

Sharing a video of Kejriwal’s convoy on X, Maliwal wrote, “If Emperor Kejriwal Ji and his travel agent Bhagwant Mann Ji step out into the city even once, police from several districts are deployed just to serve them.”

Earlier this week, Maliwal also targeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and the rising incidents of violent crime.

Maliwal, who became a Rajya Sabha MP from the AAP quota, has been openly critical of Kejriwal and his party ever since she was allegedly assaulted inside the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence.

She added, “Forty vehicles, two buses full of police in civilian clothes, 200 police personnel, the entire city jammed. How can there be such a stark difference between someone’s words and actions?”