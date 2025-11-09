'Mahagathbandhan Winning More Than 75 Seats': Congress Leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh Predicts Opposition Lead In First Phase Of Bihar Polls

Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh | X @ANI

Patna: Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Sunday exuded confidence that Mahagathbandhan will secure more than 75 seats out of the 121 constituencies that went for polling in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

"The candidates of the Mahagathbandhan are winning on more than 75 seats. Even after that, there is a tough contest on 15-20 seats. A government will be formed under the leadership of the Mahagathbandhan; there is a wave of change in Bihar going on," Congress leader Singh told ANI, predicting a strong performance by the Opposition in the ongoing polls.

However, the Bihar state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dilip Jaiswal, expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power with a clear majority in the state.

"...Bihar is celebrating this election as a festival. PM Modi's development efforts are visible on the ground; people want the NDA government again in Bihar. We are receiving positive responses from all corners... We are confident of securing victory with a clear majority. Those who defame Biharis will not be spared, the people will respond to them through the power of their vote..." said Jaiswal while speaking to reporters in Katihar.

The first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded on Thursday (November 6), with a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent of voters participating in the assembly polls.

The second phase of polling for 122 seats will be held on November 11.

All seats in the Bhagalpur district will go to the polls in the second phase of polling. This includes Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti (SC), Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

In Bihpur, sitting BJP MLA Kumar Shailendra is seeking a third consecutive win. He is facing a challenge from Arpana Kumari (VIP), representing the Mahagathbandhan, and Pawan Choudhary (Jan Suraaj).

In Gopalpur, JD(U)'s Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal is contesting against Prem Sagar alias Dablu Yadav (VIP) of Mahagathbandhan and Mankeshwar Singh alias Mantu Singh (Jan Suraaj).

Pirpainti (SC) seat sees a three-way contest between Murari Pasavan (BJP), Ram Vilash Paswan (RJD), and Ghanshyam Das (Jan Suraaj).

The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to be announced on November 14.

