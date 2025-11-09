Kids Rush To Grab Cake At Tejashwi Yadav’s Birthday; 36-Pound Cake Gone In 36 Seconds - VIDEO

A video from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s birthday celebration in Patna has gone viral on social media, showing children rushing to grab pieces of a massive 36-pound cake, which disappeared within just 36 seconds.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident took place on Sunday, November 9, during celebrations organized by RJD workers at the party’s state headquarters in Patna. As soon as the cake was cut, children reportedly ran towards it, and within moments, the entire cake was gone. The video shows kids crowding around the table, pushing and grabbing cake pieces amid laughter and excitement.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had celebrated his birthday privately with his family on Saturday night. He was joined by his wife, mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and sister Rohini Acharya during the cake-cutting at home.

On Sunday morning, a large number of RJD workers gathered at Rabri Devi’s residence to wish their leader on his birthday. Party workers offered sweets to each other and prayed for Tejashwi’s long life, good health, and continued service to Bihar.

They expressed hope that the former deputy chief minister would continue to lead the state towards development and take Bihar to new heights.