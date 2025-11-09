 'People Of Bihar Have Voted For Change, And They Will Do Same On November 11': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'People Of Bihar Have Voted For Change, And They Will Do Same On November 11': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav

'People Of Bihar Have Voted For Change, And They Will Do Same On November 11': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav

Yadav asserted that Bihar would vote for change during the first phase and again on November 11. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of avoiding the issue of reservations in the state.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | X @ANI

Patna: Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav expressed confidence in the alliance's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections on Sunday, saying there was a "good" atmosphere in the state.

Yadav asserted that Bihar would vote for change during the first phase and again on November 11. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of avoiding the issue of reservations in the state.

"Today is the last day of the election campaign. The environment is very good. The people of Bihar have voted for change, and they will do the same on 11th November. Whether it is the Prime Minister or any other minister, no one is talking about the reservation we gave during our government for 17 months. The Prime Minister has eaten up the 65% reservation of the people. They should talk about what they gave to Bihar and Gujarat," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal supporters sang and danced outside Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna on the occasion of his birthday.

FPJ Shorts
Market Cap Of Seven Top Companies Falls By ₹88,635 Crore As Bharti Airtel, TCS Lead Weekly Declines
Market Cap Of Seven Top Companies Falls By ₹88,635 Crore As Bharti Airtel, TCS Lead Weekly Declines
Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2025: Know History, Significance Of Day That Marks Foundation Of 27th Indian State
Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2025: Know History, Significance Of Day That Marks Foundation Of 27th Indian State
Kerala Health Dept To Hold Talks With Medical College Teachers To Avert Indefinite Strike
Kerala Health Dept To Hold Talks With Medical College Teachers To Avert Indefinite Strike
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Says Congress Collected 1.12 Crore Signatures Against Vote Theft
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Says Congress Collected 1.12 Crore Signatures Against Vote Theft
Read Also
ECI Cracks Down On West Bengal Booth-Level Officers For Irregularities In Enumeration Form...
article-image

Posters of 'Tejashwi Yadav, CM of Bihar' were also put up outside his residence.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) targeted the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday over an alleged incident involving VVPAT slips found scattered near KSR College in the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency of Samastipur district.

Sharing a video clip on social media platform X, the RJD accused the poll body of malpractice, referring to it as the "Thieves' Commission".

The party questioned how and why the VVPAT slips were ejected and left on the road.

Read Also
Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Among 2 Gangsters Arrested Abroad In Georgia & US, To Be Deported
article-image

"A large number of VVPAT slips ejected from EVMs were found scattered on the road near KSR College in the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency of Samastipur. When, how, why, and on whose orders were these slips thrown away? Will the Thieves' Commission answer this? Is all this happening on the instructions of the democracy's dacoits who have set up camp in Bihar after coming from outside?" The party wrote on X.

The campaign for the second phase of the Bihar elections will halt on Sunday evening ahead of second-phase voting on November 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

The first phase of the Bihar elections experienced a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, which is the highest ever in the history of the state.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2025: Know History, Significance Of Day That Marks Foundation Of 27th...

Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2025: Know History, Significance Of Day That Marks Foundation Of 27th...

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Says Congress Collected 1.12 Crore Signatures Against Vote Theft

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Says Congress Collected 1.12 Crore Signatures Against Vote Theft

'People Of Bihar Have Voted For Change, And They Will Do Same On November 11': RJD Leader Tejashwi...

'People Of Bihar Have Voted For Change, And They Will Do Same On November 11': RJD Leader Tejashwi...

ECI Cracks Down On West Bengal Booth-Level Officers For Irregularities In Enumeration Form...

ECI Cracks Down On West Bengal Booth-Level Officers For Irregularities In Enumeration Form...

Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Among 2 Gangsters Arrested Abroad In Georgia & US, To Be Deported

Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Among 2 Gangsters Arrested Abroad In Georgia & US, To Be Deported