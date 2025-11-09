'Thar Aur Bullet Sirf Badmash Chalate Hain...': Haryana DGP OP Singh’s Remark On Linking Certain Vehicles To 'Notorious Mindset' Sparks Online Debate | VIDEO | X

Gurugram: Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh sparked an online debate after linking certain vehicle choices, particularly Thar SUVs and Bullet motorcycles, with a “notorious mindset”.



His remarks, made during an interaction with reporters in Gurugram on Saturday, November 8, have divided opinion on social media.

‘Thar Drivers Perform Stunts, Reflect a Mindset’



Speaking about road safety and vehicle profiling, the state’s top police officer said that while routine checks cannot be conducted on every vehicle, certain types invite greater scrutiny. “We don't check all vehicles. If it's a Thar, how can we let it go? Or if it's a Bullet motorcycle… all notorious elements use such cars and bikes. The choice of vehicle reflects your mindset,” Singh said.



He added that many Thar drivers, especially among the youth, engage in risky driving and treat the vehicle as a status symbol. “The Thar is not just a car, it is a statement that says, ‘this is how I am’. The trend has become a status symbol,” he said.



Singh also cited an incident involving the son of an Assistant Commissioner of Police who allegedly ran over someone while driving a Thar. “He wants his son freed, but the vehicle is registered in his name, so he is the rogue element,” Singh said, stressing accountability for both drivers and owners.



Social Media Divided Over DGP’s Observation



Singh’s comments spread quickly online, prompting a mix of support and criticism. Some users agreed with his remarks, saying Thars and Bullets have become symbols of reckless driving and misuse of power. “Thar and Bullet have become the identity of goons… the DGP’s decision to rein them in is commendable,” one user wrote.



Others questioned the generalisation. “How many criminal activities have been done using a Bullet? I never heard of one used in murders or chain snatching,” another user posted.



The discussion follows a recent Thar crash on the Gurugram exit of the National Highway that killed five of six occupants, renewing concerns about reckless driving involving such vehicles.