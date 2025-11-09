 Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Among 2 Gangsters Arrested Abroad In Georgia & US, To Be Deported
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLawrence Bishnoi Aide Among 2 Gangsters Arrested Abroad In Georgia & US, To Be Deported

Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Among 2 Gangsters Arrested Abroad In Georgia & US, To Be Deported

Venkatesh Garg, a resident of Narayangarh in Haryana, has over 10 criminal cases registered against him in India. He fled to Georgia after his involvement in the murder of a BSP leader in Gurugram.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 10:55 AM IST
article-image

In a major breakthrough, Indian security agencies have arrested two of the country’s most wanted gangsters who had been operating from abroad. Officials from multiple security agencies, including the Haryana Police, confirmed the arrest of Venkatesh Garg in Georgia and Bhanu Rana in the United States. Rana is known to be associated with the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Authorities said both fugitives will be deported to India soon. Currently, more than two dozen top Indian gangsters are believed to be operating from foreign countries, where they continue to recruit members and manage criminal rackets remotely.

Read Also
CPJ Seeks Security For Journalist Rana Ayyub, Her Family After Threats Referencing Lawrence Bishnoi...
article-image

The arrests of Garg and Rana have provided crucial insights into their criminal operations and international networks.

Garg, a resident of Narayangarh in Haryana, has over 10 criminal cases registered against him in India. He fled to Georgia after his involvement in the murder of a BSP leader in Gurugram. From abroad, he allegedly ran an extortion syndicate with gangster Kapil Sangwan, who is also based overseas. In October, Delhi Police had arrested four of Sangwan’s shooters linked to attacks on a city builder’s house and farmhouse.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat Board Announces 2026 Exam Dates For Classes 10 And 12; Tests Begin On February 26
Gujarat Board Announces 2026 Exam Dates For Classes 10 And 12; Tests Begin On February 26
PM Kisan Yojana 21st Installment May Be Delayed, Farmers Must Complete e-KYC To Receive Payment
PM Kisan Yojana 21st Installment May Be Delayed, Farmers Must Complete e-KYC To Receive Payment
Mumbai: BKC Police Book Accountant For Cheating And Embezzling ₹36 Lakh From Film Production Company’s Account
Mumbai: BKC Police Book Accountant For Cheating And Embezzling ₹36 Lakh From Film Production Company’s Account
Puppy In Space? Viral Video Shows Dog Floating Inside Aircraft Over Russia | WATCH
Puppy In Space? Viral Video Shows Dog Floating Inside Aircraft Over Russia | WATCH

Meanwhile, Bhanu Rana, originally from Karnal, Haryana, has long been active in organized crime. His network stretches across Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi, and his name emerged during the probe into a grenade attack in Punjab. Earlier in June, the Special Task Force (STF) in Karnal had arrested two men carrying grenades, pistols, and ammunition—reportedly acting on Rana’s instructions.

The coordinated operation marks a significant step in India’s efforts to curb the growing nexus of gangsters operating from foreign soil.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In These Regions; Check Details

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In These Regions; Check Details

Prashant Bhushan Shares 'Fake' University Notice On ‘50 Marks For Attending PM Modi’s Rally’;...

Prashant Bhushan Shares 'Fake' University Notice On ‘50 Marks For Attending PM Modi’s Rally’;...

Kolkata Shocker! 4-Year-Old Girl Abducted While Sleeping Beside Grandmother In Railway Shed, Raped...

Kolkata Shocker! 4-Year-Old Girl Abducted While Sleeping Beside Grandmother In Railway Shed, Raped...

Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Watches 'Bigg Boss' While Speeding At 80 Km/Hr; Raises Traveller's Safety...

Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Watches 'Bigg Boss' While Speeding At 80 Km/Hr; Raises Traveller's Safety...

Months Before Delhi Airport Meltdown, Air Traffic Controllers Warned Of System Flaws And Ageing...

Months Before Delhi Airport Meltdown, Air Traffic Controllers Warned Of System Flaws And Ageing...