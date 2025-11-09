Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Among 2 Gangsters Arrested Abroad In Georgia & US, To Be Deported

In a major breakthrough, Indian security agencies have arrested two of the country’s most wanted gangsters who had been operating from abroad. Officials from multiple security agencies, including the Haryana Police, confirmed the arrest of Venkatesh Garg in Georgia and Bhanu Rana in the United States. Rana is known to be associated with the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Authorities said both fugitives will be deported to India soon. Currently, more than two dozen top Indian gangsters are believed to be operating from foreign countries, where they continue to recruit members and manage criminal rackets remotely.

The arrests of Garg and Rana have provided crucial insights into their criminal operations and international networks.

Garg, a resident of Narayangarh in Haryana, has over 10 criminal cases registered against him in India. He fled to Georgia after his involvement in the murder of a BSP leader in Gurugram. From abroad, he allegedly ran an extortion syndicate with gangster Kapil Sangwan, who is also based overseas. In October, Delhi Police had arrested four of Sangwan’s shooters linked to attacks on a city builder’s house and farmhouse.

Meanwhile, Bhanu Rana, originally from Karnal, Haryana, has long been active in organized crime. His network stretches across Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi, and his name emerged during the probe into a grenade attack in Punjab. Earlier in June, the Special Task Force (STF) in Karnal had arrested two men carrying grenades, pistols, and ammunition—reportedly acting on Rana’s instructions.

The coordinated operation marks a significant step in India’s efforts to curb the growing nexus of gangsters operating from foreign soil.