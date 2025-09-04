 'Feared Encounter': Rape-Accused AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Alleges Plot After Fleeing Police Custody
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Feared Encounter': Rape-Accused AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Alleges Plot After Fleeing Police Custody

'Feared Encounter': Rape-Accused AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Alleges Plot After Fleeing Police Custody

Stating that he did not get into any confrontation with police or indulged in firing to flee from the spot, the accused MLA said in two videos released from unknown locations, that he escaped through another exit as the police fired at the vehicle he was sitting in.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 03:58 AM IST
article-image
Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra, Arrested In Rape Case, Escapes From Police Custody | X

Chandigarh: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Sanaur of Punjab’s Patiala district, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who had fled on Tuesday from his relative’s house in Karnal’s Dabri village, minutes after the Punjab police reached there to arrest him in connection with an alleged rape case, on Wednesday alleged that he evaded arrested as he had been informed that he would be killed in a staged police encounter.

Stating that he did not get into any confrontation with police or indulged in firing to flee from the spot, the accused MLA said in two videos released from unknown locations, that he escaped through another exit as the police fired at the vehicle he was sitting in.

Appealing again to other AAP MLAs and ministers to stand against "external forces’’ who were trying to destabilise Punjab, Pathanmajra again accused some AAP top leaders from Delhi of plotting a crackdown against him.

Read Also
Shehnaaz Gill POSTPONES Ikk Kudi Release Due To Severe Floods In Punjab, Announces New Date: 'We...
article-image

It may be recalled that the legislator Pathanmajra faces a case of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation registered against him on Monday in Punjab on the basis of a complaint lodged in 2022 by a woman, resident of Patiala’s Zirakpur town who alleged that he had entered into a relationship with her stating that he was divorced in 2021, while he was still being married. She accused him of continued sexual exploitation, threats and sending "obscene’’ material to her.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Colaba Doctor Serves Legal Notice To BMC Chief Over Illegal Hoardings
Mumbai News: Colaba Doctor Serves Legal Notice To BMC Chief Over Illegal Hoardings
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears ₹24,000-Crore Metro Projects For Mumbai, Pune, Thane And Nagpur
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears ₹24,000-Crore Metro Projects For Mumbai, Pune, Thane And Nagpur
Maratha Quota Stir: FIR Registered Against Nine After Protesters Try to Storm CCI Club
Maratha Quota Stir: FIR Registered Against Nine After Protesters Try to Storm CCI Club
Onam 2025: Kathakali Maestro Kalamandalam Gopi To Receive ‘Sangeetha Kala Vibhushan’ In Mumbai
Onam 2025: Kathakali Maestro Kalamandalam Gopi To Receive ‘Sangeetha Kala Vibhushan’ In Mumbai

Surprisingly, the said police action also came a day after the security of the accused MLA was withdrawn. Also, it followed after he on Sunday slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann government for poor preparedness to handle flood situation in Punjab.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Feared Encounter': Rape-Accused AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Alleges Plot After Fleeing Police...

'Feared Encounter': Rape-Accused AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Alleges Plot After Fleeing Police...

Punjab Floods: Situation Worsens After Heavy Water Discharge From Bhakra, Pong Dams

Punjab Floods: Situation Worsens After Heavy Water Discharge From Bhakra, Pong Dams

CBI, Haryana Police Bring Back Fugitive Mainpal Dhilla From Cambodia

CBI, Haryana Police Bring Back Fugitive Mainpal Dhilla From Cambodia

Independence Day Pledge Realised: PM Modi Welcomes Historic GST Overhaul With Two-Tier Tax Structure

Independence Day Pledge Realised: PM Modi Welcomes Historic GST Overhaul With Two-Tier Tax Structure

GST Council Reaches Consensus On Rate Restructuring; New Tax Slabs to Take Effect from September 22...

GST Council Reaches Consensus On Rate Restructuring; New Tax Slabs to Take Effect from September 22...