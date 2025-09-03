 Shehnaaz Gill POSTPONES Ikk Kudi Release Due To Severe Floods In Punjab, Announces New Date: 'We Feel It Is Our Responsibility...'
Shehnaaz Gill POSTPONES Ikk Kudi Release Due To Severe Floods In Punjab, Announces New Date: 'We Feel It Is Our Responsibility...'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill will star in the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, marking her producer debut. Originally slated for September 19, the release has been postponed due to severe floods in Punjab. Shehnaaz wrote on Wednesday, "We feel it is our responsibility to stand with our people during these challenging times..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, is set to star in the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, which also marks her debut as a producer. Initially slated for a theatrical release on September 19, the film has now been postponed.

Shehnaaz Gill Postpones Ikk Kudi Release

On Wednesday, September 3, Shehnaaz took to her social media handle to announce that due to the ongoing floods in Punjab, the release has been rescheduled to October 31. She wrote, "The entire team of Ikk Kudi, has decided to postpone the release of the film to 31st october 2025. Due to the unexpected and severe flood situation across several regions of punjab, we feel it is our responsibility to stand with our people during these challenging times."

Check it out:

article-image

"The Ikk Kudi movie team is in touch with various NGOs and, with God's grace, will do our best to support Punjab. We stand with Punjab," read the statement.

Ikk Kudi Story

Ikk Kudi is set across two generations, the film revolves around the story of two girls and the challenges they face when it comes to marriage.

About Ikk Kudi

Ikk Kudi is a collaboration between Kaushal Joshi’s Raaya Picturez, Shehnaaz Gill Productions, and Amarjit Singh Saron’s Amor Film Presents. The film was announced in November last year.

Ikk Kudi Cast

The film also features Nirmal Rishi, Harby Sangha, and Udaybir Sandhu in key roles.

