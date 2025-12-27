 Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleIs Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio surprised fans after revealing in an interview that his stepmother is a Sikh, prompting curiosity about his unexpected India connection. Peggy DiCaprio, an Amritdhari Sikh, married his father George in 1995 and is often seen wearing a turban. Indian fans shared warmth and humour online, with many saying the revelation made them appreciate the actor even more.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Leonardo DiCaprio's stepmother Peggy DiCaprio is Sikh | Image Courtesy: Instagram (zindagi.gulzar.h)

Leonardo DiCaprio may be one of Hollywood’s most familiar faces, yet a surprising detail from his personal life has suddenly sparked curiosity across India. In a recent interview, the Oscar-winning actor casually mentioned his family background, and what followed was a wave of surprise and plenty of chatter online.

Leonardo DiCaprio's stepmother Peggy DiCaprio is Sikh

DiCaprio revealed that his stepmother is Sikh, a revelation that many fans had never heard before. Speaking about his upbringing, he shared, "My stepmother is a Sikh. My father is from the sort of hippie counterculture and grew up in San Fran in Los Angeles. He hung out with a lot of the underground art movement in the Los Angeles of the 70s."

Read Also
AP Dhillon Flaunts Ultra-Rare ₹54 Crore Richard Mille Blue Sapphire At Mumbai Concert; Only 3...
article-image

Who is Peggy DiCaprio?

FPJ Shorts
Naagin 7 Episode 1: Priyanka Chahar Choudhar, Namik Paul, Eisha Singh & More; Here's Who Is Playing What- Full Detail
Naagin 7 Episode 1: Priyanka Chahar Choudhar, Namik Paul, Eisha Singh & More; Here's Who Is Playing What- Full Detail
Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked
Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked
UP Government Makes Daily Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools To Boost Reading Habits And Curb Screen Time
UP Government Makes Daily Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools To Boost Reading Habits And Curb Screen Time
'Detergent, Urea, Refined Oil': Alleged Milk Adulteration Racket Busted In Mumbai's Andheri; Viral Video Reveals Shocking Details
'Detergent, Urea, Refined Oil': Alleged Milk Adulteration Racket Busted In Mumbai's Andheri; Viral Video Reveals Shocking Details

As per media reports, his stepmother, Peggy DiCaprio, is an Amritdhari Sikh and is often seen wearing a turban and traditional Indian attire. Reports note that Peggy joined the sect years ago and adopted the turban later.

Read Also
Who Is Kalyani Ramadurgam, The Indian Who Has Made It To Forbes 30 Under 30 List; How She Helped...
article-image

She married George DiCaprio in 1995, becoming stepmother to Leonardo and mother to his stepbrother, Adam Ferrar. George and Leonardo’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, separated when the actor was a year old, but both continued to play pivotal roles in his life.

Indian fans shocked

With the revelation resurfacing, Indian social media reacted instantly. One user wrote, "This just made me love him more! He was obviously raised by some good people." Another joked, "That makes him half Indian now , welcome to the club bro."

Meanwhile, a user on X (formerly Twitter) stated, "Proud moment for the entire Sikh community & all Indians that Leonardo DiCaprio's Mother has turned into a proper Sikh."

Read Also
Kim Wows In 39-Year-Old Metallic Gown With Bedazzling Diamond Jewels For Christmas: See Kendall,...
article-image

Others reflected on the connection more thoughtfully, with one stating, "Leonardo Dicaprio’s stepmom being a Sikh is a random fact I love lol," while another Sikh user added, "I'm a Sikh – no turban for me though – and it's wild that one of the most famous actors on the planet is connected somehow to a religion that is not as widely followed as others."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked

Salman@60: 'Only Salman Can Be Prem'—Sooraj Barjatya On Creating Bollywood’s Most Enduring Hero

Salman@60: 'Only Salman Can Be Prem'—Sooraj Barjatya On Creating Bollywood’s Most Enduring Hero

Salman@60: Celebs Reveal Their Favourite Salman Khan Moments Ahead Of His 60th Birthday

Salman@60: Celebs Reveal Their Favourite Salman Khan Moments Ahead Of His 60th Birthday

Salman@60: 'Woh Director Se Kandhe Se Kandhaa Milaake Chalta Hai,' Says David Dhawan

Salman@60: 'Woh Director Se Kandhe Se Kandhaa Milaake Chalta Hai,' Says David Dhawan

Meet Chuando Tan, The 59-Year-Old Model Who Looks Half His Age: Know The 'Real' Secret Behind His...

Meet Chuando Tan, The 59-Year-Old Model Who Looks Half His Age: Know The 'Real' Secret Behind His...