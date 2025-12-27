Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked

Leonardo DiCaprio's stepmother Peggy DiCaprio is Sikh | Image Courtesy: Instagram (zindagi.gulzar.h)

Leonardo DiCaprio may be one of Hollywood’s most familiar faces, yet a surprising detail from his personal life has suddenly sparked curiosity across India. In a recent interview, the Oscar-winning actor casually mentioned his family background, and what followed was a wave of surprise and plenty of chatter online.

DiCaprio revealed that his stepmother is Sikh, a revelation that many fans had never heard before. Speaking about his upbringing, he shared, "My stepmother is a Sikh. My father is from the sort of hippie counterculture and grew up in San Fran in Los Angeles. He hung out with a lot of the underground art movement in the Los Angeles of the 70s."

Who is Peggy DiCaprio?

As per media reports, his stepmother, Peggy DiCaprio, is an Amritdhari Sikh and is often seen wearing a turban and traditional Indian attire. Reports note that Peggy joined the sect years ago and adopted the turban later.

She married George DiCaprio in 1995, becoming stepmother to Leonardo and mother to his stepbrother, Adam Ferrar. George and Leonardo’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, separated when the actor was a year old, but both continued to play pivotal roles in his life.

Indian fans shocked

With the revelation resurfacing, Indian social media reacted instantly. One user wrote, "This just made me love him more! He was obviously raised by some good people." Another joked, "That makes him half Indian now , welcome to the club bro."

Meanwhile, a user on X (formerly Twitter) stated, "Proud moment for the entire Sikh community & all Indians that Leonardo DiCaprio's Mother has turned into a proper Sikh."

Others reflected on the connection more thoughtfully, with one stating, "Leonardo Dicaprio’s stepmom being a Sikh is a random fact I love lol," while another Sikh user added, "I'm a Sikh – no turban for me though – and it's wild that one of the most famous actors on the planet is connected somehow to a religion that is not as widely followed as others."