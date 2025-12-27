 AP Dhillon Flaunts Ultra-Rare ₹54 Crore Richard Mille Blue Sapphire At Mumbai Concert; Only 3 Watches Exist In The World
Punjabi singer AP Dhillon lit up Mumbai during his One of One tour, but it was his wrist that stole the show. Performing at Jio World Centre on December 26, the singer wore the ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 53-02 Blue Sapphire, reportedly worth about ₹54 crore. With its sapphire case and striking transparent design, there are only 3 pieces of this limited-edition timepiece available worldwide.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
AP Dhillon Mumbai concert | Image Courtesy: Team Innovation | Sotheby's

AP Dhillon didn't just hit the musical notes; he served world-class luxury style while doing it. The Punjabi singer turned Mumbai's Jio World Centre into a full-blown party during his One of One India tour on December 26, with fans singing every lyric and the energy soaring through the night. But amid the lights, bass drops and cheers, it was the statement watch on his wrist that stole the spotlight.

Dressed in his signature easy-cool style with a white tee, denims, and edgy silver accessories, Dhillon added a splash of ultra-rare luxury and a pop of colour with the RM 53-02 Blue Sapphire, a timepiece that fits in the category of "almost impossible to own."

Check it out below:

Watch that did all the talking

The watch itself is a marvel. Crafted from a single block of blue sapphire crystal, this Richard Mille timepiece is transparent, futuristic, and almost surreal when it catches the light. As per watch experts, it comes with an inner mechanism that appears suspended, almost floating, inspired by the architecture of suspension bridges.

article-image

Despite looking delicate, the design allows it to withstand impact while still delivering a powerful 70-hour power reserve. Collectors describe it as engineering disguised as art, and it shows.

RM 53-02 Blue Sapphire

RM 53-02 Blue Sapphire | Image Courtesy: Sotheby's

What makes it even more jaw-dropping is its rarity. Produced in only 8 limited numbers, with the blue sapphire edition often said to exist in just 3 pieces worldwide, it reportedly costs around ₹54 crore.

A star-studded show

The concert also saw appearances from Bollywood stars, including Tara Sutaria and Sanjay Dutt, with many stars joining in the crowd. With the venue packed to capacity, AP Dhillon once again showed he’s more than just a hitmaker.

